Transport and health advocacy group breathes 'deep sigh of relief' over decision to lower capital speed limits

A 30kmh speed limit will come into effect on most central Wellington streets from July.

The decision to lower Wellington’s central city speed limits has been greeted with a “deep sigh of relief” from a group of transport and health advocates, but they say there is still a long way to go.

Wellington City councillors agreed unanimously on Thursday to reduce speed limits on all central city streets except main arterial routes to 30kmh from July.

It is part of the $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, and marks the end of an almost decade-long process after the idea was first floated back in 2011.

The speed changes will take in almost 100 central city streets, but exclude main arterial routes.

Connect Wellington, a group of local transport, health, and climate change representatives, said the decision was a victory for the city, but the speed reductions ultimately needed to be extended further.

“Overall, there is a deep sense of relief,” spokesperson Isabella Cawthorn said.

“It’s been really distressing for so many years to see a city that is so proud of how much we walk to just fail again and again to get travel speeds to a less deathly level.”

The group is calling for the speed reductions to also take in arterial routes, and eventually extend to parts of Te Aro, Thorndon, Mt Cook, and Mt Victoria.

Connect Wellington spokesperson Isabella Cawthorn says the planned speed reduction is great news.

The waterfront quays, Cable St, Wakefield St, Kent/Cambridge Terrace, Taranaki St, Vivian St and Karo Drive are excluded from the current plans.

According to Ministry of Transport data, pedestrians had an 80 per cent chance of being killed if they were hit by a vehicle between the waterfront and the central city, Cawthorn said.

“Is that really what you want between one of the jewels in the city’s crown - the waterfront - and the heart of the city?

“That’s something that’s deeply frustrating to me still."

Wellington City councillor Jenny Condie says the lower speed limits will save lives and make the central city safer for everyone.

The decision meant Wellington would now join cities such as Auckland, Christchurch, Tauranga, and New Plymouth in having 30khm central city speed zones.

Councillor Iona Pannett passed a motion back in February for Taranaki St to be the next in line for a speed reduction under the Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme.

She also tried to extend the zone further across the city but the motion was voted down.

Tim Jones, also from Connect Wellington, told councillors before they voted on the proposal on Thursday the zone needed to be extended further.

Lower speed limits were safer for all road users and that applied to arterial routes as well, he said.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the decision was an historic day for Wellington.

“The very streets that are most difficult for pedestrians to cross have been excluded.”

The idea to lower central city speed limits was first raised in 2011, and put back on the agenda again in 2014 when it was voted down by councillors despite gaining approval from two transport committees.

It was put back on the table again in 2016 but failed to get approval.

More than 1700 people provided feedback on the proposal earlier this year, with 64 per cent in favour and 34 per cent against.

City councillor Jenny Condie said research showed one-in-two people were killed or seriously injured when hit by a car travelling at 50kmh, compared with just one-in-10 people hit by a vehicle travelling at 30kmh.

Mayor Andy Foster said the decision was historic, partly because it was "the second time round".

"This actually has been quite hard to get to this point."