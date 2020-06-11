Union calls out Invercargill City Council over restructure timing

Invercargill chief executive Clare Hadley says cost-cutting is not behind a proposed staff restructure. [file photo].

The Public Service Association has called out the Invercargill City Council saying now is not the time to be lumping more stress on people through disestablishing jobs.

The council advised staff on Monday of a proposal to restructure its staffing operations which would see 20 jobs cut and 13 new roles created.

Nineteen further jobs will have their titles and duties changed.

Stuff understands Joan Brookland has been caught up in the restructuring. It comes just a matter of two months after her husband of 48 years, Alister, died with Covid-19.

National Secretary of the Public Service Association Glenn Barclay said its members were stressed and upset by Monday's announcement.

“During lockdown Invercargill City Council attempted to slash the salaries of its lowest-paid staff by 50 percent, and now they announce jobs will be disestablished just when life was supposed to start returning to normal.

"Our members are stressed and upset, to put it mildly.''

Barclay said local government cost-cutting would make a recession worse and felt public sector employers should lead the way and invest in both community services and their staff, who spend their salaries in local businesses and support the local economy.

“Invercargill City Council does not have to shed jobs. They can spread their financial recovery over a manageable period. We are happy to work with them to find longer-term solutions that do not involve cuts to services or jobs.”

However, Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley was surprised by Barclay's comments, again stating cost-cutting was not the driver behind the proposed restructure.

Hadley expected current staffing numbers to remain similar to staff numbers under the proposed new structure, in terms of the full-time equivalent count and salary cost.

"We do not claim Covid-19, or cost-cutting, is the reason for the restructure. The thinking around the restructure commenced much earlier this year.''

Staff were presented with a proposal on March 13 and the feedback they received on that proposal had been incorporated into their thinking now, Hadley said.

"Covid-19 has contributed to the thinking as it changed the way we did business for a period.''

There is no proposed cut to services, Hadley said.

In fact, the drivers behind the restructure was to improve the service to the community, Hadley said.

She pointed to the council’s desire for greater engagement with the community; more proactive communications; improved delivery of capital programmes; a greater sense of urgency in the way we perform our activities.

The outcome of the proposal will be confirmed on June 26 with the changes scheduled to be implemented in July