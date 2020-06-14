Charging e-unicycle sparks fire in central Auckland apartment

The e-unicycle was still sparking on Vincent St after being removed from the building.

A charging e-unicycle is thought to have burst into flames sparking a fire on the 11th floor of a central Auckland apartment building.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said 35 firefighters attended the fire at Dynasty Garden building, on Vincent St, on Sunday morning.

Senior station officer Frank Walsh said people needed to be very cautious when charging electric devices, such as those for e-vehicles, as the batteries are very powerful and can, on some occasions, burst into flames.

The e-unicycle was still sparking after it was removed from the building, a Stuff photographer at the scene said.

Walsh said people should ensure they use an e-waste disposal firm if getting rid of such items.

FENZ said the fire was contained and work was now underway to salvage the apartment.