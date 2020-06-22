'Black Jack White': The naming of Marlborough's Whites Bay

Whites Bay in Marlborough is named after American Arper Ailsworth, who local Māori nicknamed Black Jack White.

As a wave of anti-racism protests around the world prompts widespread discussion into New Zealand's imperial past, a look into the history behind places names finds Marlborough went the other way with Whites Bay.

Between Picton and Blenheim, Whites Bay or Pukatea is a popular swimming and camping site for locals and tourists alike.

It takes its English name from Arper Ailsworth, who took up residence with local Māori after abandoning an American whaling ship in 1828.

Ailsworth, an African American man, jumped overboard and swam ashore, before being taken in by Māori at Pukatea, according to Marlborough Museum historian John Orchard.

READ MORE:

* Calls to rethink name 'Picton' as history emerges of 'cruel' slave-owner

* Lesser-known treaty date remembered in Marlborough

* More than a name: the stories behind Marlborough's rivers and mountains

* Pukatea steeped in history and significance



CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF People gather to watch the statue of Captain Hamilton being removed from Civic Square.

Orchard said crew on board the whaling ships were "not treated very well", with many instances of corporal punishment and whipping.

Some sources, including the Nelson Historical Society Journal, said Ailsworth was a slave, but Orchard said that was an assumption.

He said American whaling ships came from the North East, particularly Boston, in which slavery was not as prevalent as the South. Slavery was abolished across the United States in 1865.

Te Pukatea Pa (village) was situated on a ridge straddling Whites Bay at Rarangi, and the area was known for its cultivations and mahinga kai (traditional food and other natural resources).

MELANIE WHITE/SUPPLIED Pukatea, or Whites Bay, was a significant site for Māori.

Up to that point, Ailsworth had spent his life with Europeans, both in North America and on whaling ships, Orchard said.

"He had darker skin than the Māori people, but he behaved like a white man.

"They nicknamed him 'Black Jack White'," Orchard said.

After Ailsworth left Whites Bay, he worked as a soldier in the North Island in the New Zealand Wars.

SUPPLIED The Marlborough Express reported Ailsworth's death on July 6, 1894. It is believed he died on July 3.

In later years, Ailsworth worked as a mailman in the Marlborough Sounds, delivering letters by horse, Orchard said.

He spent the last 20 years of his life as a handyman in Koromiko working for former Marlborough Provincial Government superintendent Captain Baillie.

The Marlborough Express mentioned his death on July 6, 1894, saying he died in Picton Hospital a few days earlier.

An obituary notice in a Picton publication said "One who knew him well says he was a trustworthy and faithful old man, and those in the valley who knew him well have nothing but kind words to say of him". He died just shy of his 82nd birthday.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Families are often seen at Whites Bay, while life guards patrol the beach during summer.

A Department of Conservation walking track through the area is called the "Black Jack Track".

Māori historian Dr Peter Meihana described the significance of Pukatea in 2016.

"Local whānau have for generations swum, dived, hunted, and camped at Pukatea," Meihana said.

He said Pukatea had a long and colourful history that included the supernatural, inter-tribal conflict, and the never-ending pursuit for the recognition of Rangitāne rights.

More recently, in recognition of their former customary associations with Pukatea, Rangitāne along with Ngāti Toa and Ngāti Rārua were given a reserve of 1.6 hectares in Pukatea at the mouth of the Pukatea Stream, Meihana said.

A cable station was in use at Whites Bay from 1866 until the end of World War II, with the first copper cable laid across Cook Strait, connecting Whites Bay to Lyall Bay, in Wellington.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Swimmers enjoying the water at Whites Bay.

An excerpt from Dr Meihana's article tells a story from Pukatea:

According to tribal tradition, the caves near Pukatea were the abode of a lizard-like creature named Ngarara-huarau.

A menace to travellers, Ngarara-huarau would slay his victims with acidic urine.

Eventually, Rongomaipapa, and his son Rangiatea, decided that they would kill Ngarara-huarau.

On the chosen day father and son executed their plan. Rangiatea positioned himself, spear in hand, above the entrance to the cave.

Rongomaipapa proceeded to entice Ngarara-huarau out, then, at the precise moment, Rangiatea delivered the fatal blow.

In the throes of death, scales from the tail of Ngarara-huarau were scattered, some reaching the nearby Pukaka Stream where they took the form of eels.

The descendants of Rongomaipapa and Rangiatea still reside in Te Tauihu.