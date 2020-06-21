'She was just a legend' - Carterton mourns the loss of reverend who died in fatal crash

Jenny Henson, who died in a car crash in Carterton on Friday, has been remembered 'a legend' who touched lives as a nurse and reverend.

Incredible. A legend. A force of blessing to the world.

These are the words being used to describe Reverend Jenny Henson, who was killed in a head-on crash in the Wairarapa town of Carterton on Friday.

Her four children - Stuart, Julie, and Geoffrey Henson, and Kirsty van de Geer - described their mother as an incredible woman, who raised them alone after their father died at the age of 34.

"She was Brownie leader, she led some of the first aerobics classes in the Wairarapa ... she played squash, and she sang in the local Wairarapa Singers. Her life was full."

After working as a nurse at Wairarapa Hospital, where she also trained new nurses, Henson worked at the Carterton Medical Centre, mending many members of the community during her years there.

"Her ties to the church, and more importantly her faith, grew, and she had a strong calling to enter the ministry.

"She has married, baptised, and consoled families through their own grief and funerals for over two decades.

"There will be few people in this close community who will not feel, in some way, the loss of this gorgeous woman."

Henson's children remembered her as having a "wicked sense of humour," and always being able to find the light in the darkest of situations.

Henson, who was 76 when she died, loved gardening, and was an active member of a local Pilates group.

"We all thought mum would be a really old lady before burying her. She was so vibrant and so full of love and energy for her family and her grandchildren, and her friends and the community that she was so actively involved in.

"Our hearts are heavy with the suddenness of her death, and it feels difficult recoiling the violent and abrupt end with the very peaceful way mum lived.

"It will rock this town."

Henson was a reverend at St Mark's Anglican Church.

The church's Vicar, Andy Eldred, described Henson as a force of blessing to the world, and said losing her was like losing an arm.

While he said there was anger in the community at the way she died, they would be going on a journey of forgiveness.

"She wouldn't stand for us holding bitterness and anger in our hearts towards this person."

Eldred said she was a "healer of souls, and a healer of bodies", and was the nurse at the Carterton Medical Centre.

"She loved to love people, that was her passion, to let people know they were loved."

Eldred said losing Henson would leave a big hole in the community, and Sunday morning's church service was packed with people coming to remember her and support each other.

"She was just a legend. No one could ever imagine she would go out like this."

A 47-year-old man appeared in Masterton District Court on Saturday charged with reckless driving causing death, a police spokesman said.