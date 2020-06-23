Woman who died in serious crash south of Auckland named

The crash occurred on McKenzie Road, in Waiau Pa, on Saturday.

Police have released the name of the woman who died in a serious crash south of Auckland.

Sophia Renee Newton, 33, of Papakura, died after she was involved in a two-car collision on McKenzie Rd in Waiau Pa, near Karaka, at 8.10pm on Saturday.

Three people were trapped in one vehicle and had to be cut free, Fire and Emergency shift manager Paul Radden said at the time.

A police spokeswoman said the other occupants of the vehicle remain in a stable condition in hospital.