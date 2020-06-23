Invercargill Councillors all but hit green light on extra $16m

Invercargill City Councillors and staff at a meeting at the council chambers where the proposed inner-city block development investment was discussed.

The Invercargill City Council look set to boost its city block investment to $46m to get the project completed.

At a meeting on Tuesday, councillors passed a motion unanimously which revealed the preference to commit an extra $16m into stages 1, 2, and 3 of the city block development.

The decision will officially be made next Tuesday around adding $16m to the $30m it had already committed.

Cr Nigel Skelt made a passionate plea to his fellow councillors to boost its city block funding, although he seemed to be preaching to the converted.

READ MORE:

* Potential of Invercargill city block cost blowout 'low'

* Can CBD upgrade help retain Invercargill retirees?

* Invercargill CBD development hinges on council pumping in extra $16m



Skelt pointed to a submission from the Youth Council which for him hammered home why the council needed to ensure the city block development went ahead as planned.

Members of the Youth Council told councillors that when they went to Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, or Auckland to speak with their peers, they were ashamed to say they were from Invercargill.

"I was at another meeting with our community funders, who go out to the schools and offer scholarships. The feedback from those young people was that they are ashamed to also say [they are from Invercargill],'' Skelt said.

''Each and every one of us have a reasonability to turn that around for our youth. They are our lifeblood, they are our future. We have this opportunity in front of us,'' Skelt said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill City Councillor Nigel Skelt listening to submitters at a hearing about the council's proposed extra $16m investment into the inner city block development.

Cr Alex Crackett supported Skelt's comments saying she also wanted the project to go ahead for the youth of the city.

Cr Lesley Soper spoke about the need to grab the opportunity.

''If we say no to this chance it may not come along again in our lifetimes. I would bitterly regret if we did not make the brave move,'' Soper said.

Cr Darren Ludlow moved the motion which included the wish to contribute the extra $16m.

"The model of the council having to put in additional funding is not ideal, but we have strong community support for the council to continue to play its role in enabling this project,'' Ludlow said.

Cr Ian Pottinger felt the project would be a win for Invercargill both in the short term and the long-term.

"The project now offers two major benefits. What it does now is it seriously provides a large building project that will crank up Invercargill's economy. As a result of that, we are going to end up with a stunning new CBD community complex.''

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill City Councillors and staff at a meeting at the council chambers where the proposed inner-city block development investment was discussed.

Cr Toni Biddle and Cr Abbott both spoke in favour of the council contributing a further $16m, but raised questions around what the additional investment would mean for the council in terms as a shareholder.

Council chief executive Clare Hadley said that detail would be included in the report when they made the final decision next week.

Cr Biddle felt there had not been a lot of investment in the city for decades and said the $46m was a good investment to help make up for that.

Cr Abbott had confidence in the other major equity investor - Scott O'Donnell - and felt the council needed to be ''courageous'' with its decision.

Cr Rebecca Amundsen supported the additional council investment, although she did have ''some ifs and buts'' attached to it.

She said the investment would impact other projects planned by the council, and she felt it was important to acknowledge that.

Amundsen was also keen for the council to try to revisit any potential design changes the council may like on the back of the extra investment.

Cr Graham Lewis said the fact that other retailers in the city supported the development indicated there was confidence in the community that it will work.