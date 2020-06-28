Auckland memorial cross for young crash victim Corey Ngakuru vandalised

A photograph of Corey Ngakuru which was taken a few weeks prior to his death in 2010.

A mum has been left “distressed” after discovering her 10-year-old son's memorial cross was stripped of mementos during the coronavirus lockdown.

The cross, on the Hibiscus Coast Highway near north Auckland's Hatfields Beach, was erected in memory of Jodi Ngakuru's son Corey.

He died in 2010 after a car hit the side of his family's vehicle while they were driving home with takeaways.

Jodi ngakuru/supplied The cross had been adorned with things Ngakuru's 10-year-old son liked.

"There was an oil spill on the road and the car just went out of control," Ngakuru said.

"I was driving, it was an awful, awful night and unfortunately poor Corey took the brunt of the crash."

Ngakuru said she loved decorating the cross.

"It's my way of keeping Corey's memory alive. It was devastating to go out there and see everything had been ripped down."

A windmill and t-shirt had been taken from the site, she said, and a toy monkey and some fake flowers had been ripped off the cross and laid on the ground.

"I take a lot of pride in making his cross look cheery, it's our way to remember him.

"Corey loved monkeys, cows, and skull and crossbones, so I try to incorporate things he loved into it."

Ngakuru said she wanted to know who had damaged the cross and for them to understand how much pain their actions had caused her family.

"To damage a memorial in this way is very tapu, it's a sacred place for us which we had blessed by kaumātua. It's incredibly disrespectful."

She said she was especially upset because Corey would have been upset.

"He had autism and he hated his things being touched or moved.

"This is our sacred place where we go to celebrate and remember his life. It's how I keep his spirit alive."