Kiwi man raided by police over North Korean PPE donation says it was 'like a sick joke'

An Auckland man who was raided by police for donating personal protective equipment (PPE) to North Korea has described it as “a sick joke”.

Peter Wilson, an 80-year-old humanitarian worker and another person, a Presbyterian Minister who did not wish to be named, had their homes raided by police at 11am on Monday.

The two men are both members of the member of the NZ-DPRK Society, a New Zealand-North Korea friendship group.

Four officers searched his home and seized laptops, phones, and five boxes of files.

READ MORE:

* MFAT rachets up export prohibitions on goods and tech with military uses

* MFAT denies clearing a New Zealand-made plane for landing in North Korea

* What Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un signed during summit in Singapore



The-Dominion-Post PPE donated by New Zealanders were delivered to North Korea in June.

“It was so bizarre I couldn’t take it seriously. My wife is quite unsettled though,” he said.

“Frankly, the whole thing has been so bizarre that I can’t take it seriously. It was like a sick joke.”

He was detained for around two hours while officers searched his home.

Wilson said police cited a breach of the 2017 United Nations sanctions against North Korea as the reason for the search.

The sanctions prohibit a wide range of business dealings with North Korean entities but include exceptions for humanitarian work.

The society raised $US2000 in March to send 87 sets of PPE; bright orange medical scrubs and face masks, to the Red Cross in North Korea.

The US$2000 donation came from the Donald Borrie Memorial Scholarship Fund, named in honour of the group's founder.

The fund raises money through its own email newsletter, as well as occasionally through the Presbyterian Church. Donations have been requested in the parish newsletters of St Andrews on the Terrace in Wellington and Knox Church in Christchurch.

Wilson said the donation came after a request from some of his “personal friends” in the Korea-NZ Friendship Society, the rough equivalent of their group for North Koreans, though with closer government connections.

“Nothing is entirely civilian society up there. They operate essentially as an NGO (non-government organisation) but they’re employed by the government,” Wilson said in June.

The North Korean group initially asked for money to buy Covid-19 testing kits in February, but later changed its request to PPE gear for quarantine workers.

Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP New Zealand has no official diplomatic contact with the North Korean government.

North Korea officially claims it has never had a single case of Covid-19 within its borders, but international experts have long had doubts that the country is truly virus-free.

The NZ-DPRK Society formerly had a North Korean bank account but found its account had been blocked. Instead, the group transferred the money to a person in Indonesia who took the cash to the North Korean embassy in Jakarta.

The transfer was made on March 5, and the equipment was delivered to North Korea in June. The society sent press releases to several major media outlets promoting the donation.

Several weeks later, Wilson was contacted by an ASB bank representative, who said his account was under a routine audit.

“Clearly it was more than that,” he said.

Wilson refused to answer several of the bank’s questions, citing an invasion of privacy.

He asked the bank why he was under investigation and was told the bank had been alerted to the transfer by the New Zealand Police.

“That was a bit of a surprise,” he said, laughing.

Wilson said he was not concerned about being arrested.

“I can’t imagine why I would be, because I can’t see what we’ve done,” he said.

When asked in June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade was not aware of the donation, has no relationship with the society, and doesn’t coordinate with them on initiatives.

“We recommend anyone thinking about doing business with or engaging with North Koreans or North Korean entities obtain independent legal advice to avoid breaching the New Zealand sanctions regulations,” a spokesperson said.

After the raid, MFAT directed all inquiries to the NZ police.

The police have been approached for comment.

What is the NZ-DPRK Society?

The NZ-DPRK Society is a small group with a nearly 50-year history. The group has close ties to the Presbyterian church, with several ministers involved in raising funds and humanitarian missions.

Their goal is ostensibly to get New Zealand to open diplomatic and trade relations with North Korea.

Wilson has visited the country eight times on various trips and assisted with agriculture education.

The-Dominion-Post The New Zealand Friendship Farm in North Korea

The group officially exists to provide aid to the North Korean people, but does not condone the North Korean government.

The group has a strongly anti-US stance, as it believes unnecessarily harsh sanctions led by the United States have driven North Korean people into poverty.

The society has a long history of humanitarian donations, including flood relief, food supplies, and support for small businesses.

The-Dominion-Post Foreign Minister Winston Peters visited North Korea on a diplomatic mission in 2007.

On two occasions, those donations involved government money, an Official Information Act request revealed.

There was a roughly $1500 donation in 2013 to buy fertiliser for the ‘New Zealand Friendship Farm’, and $16,500 in 2015 to buy the farm six 10-horsepower, two wheeled tractor-trailer units.

The farm is a co-operative farm in Sambong province, about 40 minutes, growing a mixture of livestock, rice, corn, and soy. Around a thousand people live and work at the farm, which also has on-site schools.

About a third of the food grown is kept among the farmers, with the rest sold to government markets.

The money came from a $30,000-a-year fund for humanitarian assistance program doled out by the New Zealand Embassy in Seoul.

The fund was officially ended in 2016, and since then there has been no official diplomatic or humanitarian contact between the New Zealand and North Korean governments.

That leaves NZ-DPRK Society as one of New Zealand’s only representatives inside North Korea.