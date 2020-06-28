Central Auckland building fire which left two injured was deliberately lit

The New North Rd, Eden Terrace, building is covered in scaffolding three months after a fire occurred, leaving two injured.

The remains of what appeared to be a red fuel container was found hidden under clothing and pieces of rags after a building fire which left two people injured, an incident report reveals.

A woman broke her leg jumping from the "well-involved" New North Rd, Eden Terrace, building in the early hours of March 20.

She was hospitalised with a serious leg injury and smoke inhalation after leaping from the first floor balcony.

Firefighters at the time said the woman was forced to leap from the building after a ladder truck was delayed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A fire investigator has concluded the fire was deliberately lit.

When firefighters arrived about 4.30am, people were jumping from a first floor balcony to escape smoke and flames.

Crews were met by chaotic scenes of people emerging from bushes and at least two were taken to hospital, including the woman with the leg injury.

The building consists of an art studio, kitchen and lounge downstairs and a bedroom upstairs.

An incident report, released under the Official Information Act, noted the normal escape route was blocked by smoke.

A fire investigation report, also released under the Official Information Act, concluded the fire could not have started without human involvement.

The fire investigator discovered the remains of what appeared to be a red fuel container under clothing and pieces of rags on a display shelf at the front of the shop.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The fire caused severe smoke, heat and structural damage.

The building's occupants had not put it there.

He determined the cause of the fire was the deliberate ignition of a flammable liquid by a match or lighter, classifying it as "incendiary".

The fire caused severe damage – smoke, heat and structural – to both levels of the building.

The majority of the ground floor was consumed by fire, with only the framing of the stairs against the brick remaining, the report noted.

A police spokesman said the matter remains an active police investigation and its inquiries are ongoing.