Pilot disputes investigative report into Porirua helicopter crash

The helicopter being lifted out of the water in 2017.

The findings of a report which investigated a Wellington helicopter crash are being disputed by the pilot, who says it is not credible.

On Thursday, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission released a report into an accident which occurred in May 2017 where a helicopter crashed in Porirua Harbour.

But the person it was written about, pilot Rick Lucas, said he didn't accept the commission's findings, and they were not credible. The commission has been asked for further comment.

The report found the helicopter was being used to transport three 11-metre long poles from one side of the Pāuatahanui arm of Porirua Harbour to the shoreline on the other side.

MAARTEN HOLL/Stuff A salvage team attempting to float the crashed helicopter near Porirua in 2017.

The first pole had been connected by a sling to a cargo hook beneath the helicopter.

The helicopter lifted the pole and was flying across the water when "the pilot began to lose control", the report said. The pilot made an emergency ditching into shallow water, and escaped from the partially-submerged helicopter with minor injuries.

The helicopter was substantially damaged as a result of the accident.

The commission found no mechanical issues would have likely contributed to the accident. It found operational pressure "likely combined with other stressors to increase the risk of the pilot becoming distracted".

The pilot didn't undergo post-incident drug and alcohol testing as per policy, but did undergo a police breath alcohol screening test immediately after.

There was no evidence to suggest a previously-diagnosed medical condition or the medication prescribed to the pilot was a factor in the accident.

SUPPLIED The helicopter is winched out of Porirua Inlet in 2017.

"However, nondisclosure of the medical condition and prescribed medication to the Civil Aviation Authority was a serious concern," the report said.

The pilot, Lucas, said loss of tail rotor effectiveness (LTE), which the commission supposedly attributed the landing to, was not known to occur in that type of aircraft.

Lucas said he had more than 8300 hours in helicopter lifting operations, and had the knowledge and experience to recognise the onset of the phenomena. "LTE simply didn’t occur on this occasion," he said.

He claimed evidence given to the commission that a witness noticed a tail rotor failure was either "ignored or discounted".

"Suggestions by the investigator that distraction played a part in this accident further reinforce the view that he had a theory and has attempted to make the facts fit that theory.

"Pilot distraction played no part in this accident ... I remain deeply concerned that the cause of the accident has not been properly established."

Lucas has previously been convicted and fined for carelessly flying his helicopter too low on flights in and out of Wellington, and has also faced a charge of making a false statement about anti-anxiety, antidepressants and sleeping pills while renewing his licence.

The-Dominion-Post Helicopter pilot Rick Lucas at an earlier Wellington District Court appearance.

The commission separately also found several "significant anomalies" in maintenance records for the helicopter, which were unresolved at the time the Civil Aviation Authority issued it with a certificate of airworthiness.

It also hadn't undergone all the inspections required before the authority issued the certificate.

Other aircraft owned and operated by the same company, Helipro, which imported the helicopter into the country also had significant anomalies in their maintenance records, the commission found.

The commission identified issues with the Civil Aviation Authority in that the authority's process for entering second-hand imported aircraft into the New Zealand regulatory system "was not clearly defined" and was not clearly understood by authority staff.

Stuff Emergency services at the scene of the crash in 2017.

The authority arranged a review of the process, however the commission said it believed further action needed to be taken.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said the review didn't find any significant issues with its process.

"However, it did identify some broader coordination and communication issues that will be addressed as part of our new organisational structure."

The restructure takes effect from July 1.