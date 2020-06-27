Boy, 13, found safe after missing for two weeks

A 13-year-old boy who went missing from his Lower Hutt home for more than two weeks has been found.

Police said on Friday that they were appealing to the public to help find Harrison, 13, who went missing from his home in the suburb of Wainuiomata, northeast of Wellington, on June 10.

"Police and his family are concerned for his safety and wellbeing," a spokesperson said.

On Saturday morning, police said the teen had been located safe and well.