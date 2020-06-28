Rescue mission to refloat stranded whale underway in Timaru

A whale has been reported as being stranded about 50 metres off the beach in Caroline Bay, Timaru.

A rescue mission is underway to refloat a sperm whale stranded in Timaru's Caroline Bay.

Project Jonah general manager Daren​ Grover said the charitable organisation whose volunteers respond to stranding emergencies, was working with the Department of Conservation to formulate a plan to "refloat the whale".

"We've got boots on the ground. Hopefully we can save it," Grover said.

"Unfortunately, New Zealand is known for some of the highest rates of whale strandings in the world."

A DOC spokesperson said staff were on scene.

"It’s still in water, but may have run aground. We can’t confirm what condition it’s in yet," she said.

"We’re asking people to keep clear of the area."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Coastguard and volunteers are in Caroline Bay trying to help the stranded whale.

Prime Port chief executive Phil Melhopt said it was working with DOC and Project Jonah, and had dispatched a couple of small craft to help with the rescue operation.

He said the operation would be "challenging" due to the shifting tides.

The sperm whale was reported stranded in Timaru's Caroline Bay earlier on Sunday morning.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Witnesses spotted the whale coming into Caroline Bay around 9am on Sunday.

Timaru resident Nathan Dickson said he was walking his dog when he noticed the whale in the headwaters of Caroline Bay on Sunday morning.

"It must have been about 30 to 40 feet (12 m) long, it was quite a sight," Dickson said.

"Hopefully we can get someone over to help it."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A large crowd has gathered on Caroline Bay to watch the whale.

Another witness said he noticed the whale further out in Caroline Bay about 9am, but said it had since come in much closer to the beach.

According to MetService, the tide will be at its lowest just after 3pm on Sunday, while the next high tide is due to occur at 9.24pm.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Hundreds of people have gathered at Caroline Bay to watch the stranded whale.

Hundreds of people have gathered on the beach to watch the whale, which is only about 50 metres off the beach in shallow water.

One resident described traffic near Marine Parade as being "bumper to bumper".