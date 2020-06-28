Whale in Caroline Bay moving 'under its own power'

A sperm whale which became stranded near the beach in Caroline Bay on Sunday morning has begun swimming, the Department of Conservation says.

A joint rescue mission involving DOC staff, Project Jonah, PrimePort Timaru and volunteers was launched on Sunday morning after the sperm whale was reported near the beach at just after 9am.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Coastguard and volunteers are in Caroline Bay trying to help the stranded whale.

"Great news! I’ve just been told the whale has come off the tension strap and is swimming under its own power," spokeswoman Leigh-Anne Wiig said.

The Coastguard was trying to shepherd it into deeper water, she said. There was still a chance it could beach again as it had been been stranded for nine hours and is exhausted, but "it’s a positive step. Fingers crossed."

READ MORE:

* Three whales dead in Northland after second stranding in one day

* Whale stranded at Moureeses Bay in Northland dies

* Pod of 16 dolphins spotted in Auckland river may have been chased there by killer whale



It had been hoped the whale would be able to move itself as the tide came in on Sunday night. According to MetService, high tide was due to occur at 9.24pm.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Volunteers do their best to try and move the whale.

DOC Geraldine operations manager Duncan Toogood earlier said police and security would keep an eye on the whale overnight.

Toogood said he had no idea why the whale was in the bay, but said they commonly came ashore when they were sick or diseased.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, a DOC spokesperson said the whale didn't "have any obvious signs of injury but is getting tired".

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A group of volunteers attempt to help roll the whale to safety

"We’re asking people to keep clear of the area."

About 4.30pm on Sunday, a second digger was dispatched to Caroline Bay to help with moving the whale.Project Jonah general manager Daren​ Grover said the charitable organisation, whose volunteers respond to stranding emergencies, hoped to "refloat the whale".

"We've got boots on the ground. Hopefully we can save it," Grover said.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF A whale has been reported as being stranded about 50 metres off the beach in Caroline Bay, Timaru.

"Unfortunately, New Zealand is known for some of the highest rates of whale strandings in the world."

Prime Port chief executive Phil Melhopt said it was working with DOC and Project Jonah, and had dispatched a couple of small craft to help with the rescue operation.

He said the operation was "challenging" due to the shifting tides.

The sperm whale was reported stranded in Timaru's Caroline Bay earlier on Sunday morning.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff A large crowd has gathered on Caroline Bay to watch the whale.

About 30 volunteers entered the water in an attempt to move the whale on Sunday afternoon.

Surfer Mark Lawrence said he heard about the whale being stranded after a friend called him.

"I just tried to help in some small way to get that whale back out to sea," Lawrence said.

"The whale definitely moved a bit."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Hundreds of people have gathered at Caroline Bay to watch the stranded whale.

Timaru resident Nathan Dickson said he was walking his dog when he noticed the whale in the headwaters of Caroline Bay on Sunday morning.

"It must have been about 30 to 40 feet (12m) long, it was quite a sight," Dickson said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Traffic is jammed on Timaru's Marine Parade as hundreds of people are heading to the beach to see the stranded sperm whale.

"Hopefully we can get someone over to help it."

Another witness said he noticed the whale further out in Caroline Bay about 9am, but said it had since come in much closer to the beach.

Hundreds of people gathered on the beach to watch the whale, which had been only about 50 metres off the beach in shallow water.

One resident described traffic near Marine Parade as being "bumper to bumper".