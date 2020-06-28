One dead after Otago crash

Diversons are in place after a crash on Rongahere Rd, Beaumont.

One person has died after a single car crash in Otago on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said police were notified at 3.36pm of a crash on Rongahere Rd in Beaumont, between Roxburgh and Balclutha.

The vehicle had reportedly crashed and rolled.

The occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Jill Webley said the service sent two units to the scene, one from Millers Flat and one from Lawrence.

They were still at the scene at 6.15pm, Webley said.

St John Ambulance referred all questions to police.