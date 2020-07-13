Airline job and teacher licence appeals quashed in 10 days for woman

A Cromwell woman had separate Court of Appeal and High Court appeals dismissed in June.

A woman who challenged both a decision to cancel her teacher's registration and a failed personal grievance bid against Air New Zealand in separate court cases has had both appeals dismissed.

Georgina Rachelle, of Cromwell, was convicted of drink-driving and referred to the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal - Complaints Assessment Committee, who cancelled her registration.

Rachelle, who became a registered teacher by virtue of her qualifications from Australia in New Zealand, appealed that decision after seeking $300,000 in compensation.

In an Invercargill High Court decision, Justice Rachel Dunningham says "in short, I am unable to see, on the face of the documents, that there is a viable claim which this court could consider".

Dunningham found Rachelle's court documents "in their current form are an abuse of process".

"The body of the document does not comprise legal pleadings, but is really a rambling narrative of Ms Rachelle's complaints and an account of her personal circumstances in support of her appeal."

While a decision allowing the appeal was given in the Queenstown District Court, the High Court judge found fault with Rachelle's documentation.

"It is impossible to see what aspect of Judge Hunt's decision she is appealing."

Justice Dunningham struck out the proceedings.

That decision was published on June 19, and on June 29 Rachelle got more bad news.

Rachelle also sought leave in the Court of Appeal to say she was not given a fair hearing before a decision by the Employment Court that found she was not unfairly dismissed from her Air New Zealand job.

Rachelle took the airline to the court on a raft of claims including unlawful dismissal, workplace discrimination and breaches of workplace policies.

She had her final challenge dismissed in a hearing in Queenstown in 2019, before Judge Kerry Smith.

Rachelle had worked as a casual employee for Mount Cook Airline before ground operations in Queenstown were transitioned from Mt Cook Airline to Air New Zealand.

The subsequent litigation stemmed from a combination of a decision not to offer Rachelle permanent employment, her tendency to view Air New Zealand and Mt Cook Airline as the same company, and an "ambiguous claim by her [then] lawyers that she was permanently employed by Air New Zealand," the Employment Court document says.

Rachelle says in the Court of Appeal decision she should be granted leave to appeal because she had suffered "injustice as a New Zealand citizen".

She claimed the judge obstructed justice, she was silenced in the courtroom and not allowed to elaborate on themes and events which occurred whilst in employment.

In his decision on behalf of the court of appeal, Justice Denis Clifford said the judge had to intervene more than a judge normally would.

There was no evidential base for Rachelle's more serious allegations against the judge and counsel, Justice Clifford said, and dismissed Rachelle's application.

Speaking to Stuff, Rachelle said would be looking into options for further appeals.