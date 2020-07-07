Young driver posts first win in Southland harness racing

Winning driver Tristan Larsen adjusts a harness in the gear room of his family’s racing stable at Branxholme on Saturday.

Early starts don’t stand in the way of Tristan Larsen learning as much as he can about training and driving racehorses.

He helps in his family’s stable from 6.30am to 8am most mornings before heading off to work for his main employer, Ryal Bush trainer Brett Gray.

A reward came recently when Tristan drove his first winner and it has followed with several placings.

“The win’s definitely a highlight ... it was good but I didn’t think too much about it until the races were over that day,” he said.

His father Kirk trains the winner, Duke Of Dundee, at Branxholme for wife Michelle and longstanding stable client Gordon Smith.

“It was a proud moment for us all, Kirk said of the win.”

Seventeen-year-old Tristan wants a career in harness racing like his father, who has trained and driven winners all over New Zealand and in Victoria, Australia.

Kirk’s first driving win was at Forbury Park in Dunedin in 1985.

Tristan has been around horses all his life but it was as a 12 year old that he became more involved in helping in the family stable.

Driving miniature ponies in children’s Kidz Karts events at race meetings built up Tristan’s confidence to continue working towards race day competition.

Kirk said Kidz Kartz was a valuable stepping-stone for budding drivers.

“They can put the [race] colours on in front of the public and get a sense of what it’s like.”

Tristan has no intention of leaving Southland.

“There’s more opportunities down here, driving-wise.”

The Larsens will be back on the racetrack at Ascot Park, Invercargill, on Thursday.