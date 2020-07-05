The Scan Man is swapping his ultrasound machine for a bike

Southland’s Scan Man, Grant Rees, is retiring after more than 40 years and 200,000 scans.

If you’ve been an expectant mum in Southland any time in the past 40 years, you would probably have met Invercargill’s Scan Man.

Grant Rees says it was a happy accident that he ended up as one of the first sonographers in New Zealand, opening a career full of firsts.

Rees has been working alongside the new Southern Ultrasound owner and sonographer Rachel Rankin for 18 months and is confident his patients will be in good hands.

“The business gets to carry on and I can slide on out,” he said.

Rees has done some 200,000 baby scans for Southland woman.

He began feeling old when he started seeing mothers he’d scanned come in with their daughters, he said.

A few years on, he’s scanned three generation of women in four families.

Rees started his career as a radiologist, before sonography technology was available.

“In the old days, we had no way if knowing which way or when a baby was coming,” he recalled.

“We could just X-ray the mum to check the baby’s bones.”

Some observations used back then were now known to be useless, he said.

When he was asked if he wanted to learn sonography, he thought: “It looks interesting, I’ll have a crack at it.”

His training took him to Denver, Colorado in the United States and ignited a love affair with the Zion National Park in Utah, which, as a keen outdoorsman, he’s visited many times to traverse and photograph.

Rees worked from Southland Hospital until 1995 when he opened Southern Ultrasound –the first sonagrapher-owned practice in New Zealand.

He has been an early adopter of sonography technology, to the benefit of Southlanders requiring ultrasounds.

“We had the first B-scanner (2D images) in the country,” he said proudly, before quickly adding, “It cost a fortune back then.”

Southern Ultrasound also had the first duplex machine to listen to carotid arteries, he said.

He’s saved many a young life by spotting heart issues early and encouraging mums to give birth close to the paediatric cardiologists at Starship Hospital.

“Foetal hearts have sort of been my passion over the years,” Rees said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Rachel Rankin, right, bought Southern Ultrasound 18 months ago. Grant Rees, who will retire this month, has stayed on to ensure a smooth transition.

He notes he’s the longest-practicing sonagrapher among his peers because there was little education about ergonomic safety early in his career.

“This job beats your body up,” Rees said, listing wrist, elbow and shoulder pain from “too many years of leaning over and bending down”.

But Rees reckons he’s still got one lap on the bike around Lake Taupo left in him.

He’s already booked trips around New Zealand for almost every weekend until the end of the year.

“Tramping, biking, fishing... that’s the plan,” he said.

Rees is pleased to have been able to hand the reins over to Rankin, whose mum is a childhood mate.

“That can only happen in Invercargill,” he said.

Rankin was a Dux scholar when she studied sonography in Christchurch and said taking over Southern Ultrasound gave her the opportunity to take the next step in her career, while continuing her passion of working in obstetrics.