Indian leader calls out MP's 'racist' politicking by targeting ethnic minorities

An inflammatory press release by a southern MP highlighting “11,000” quarantinees from India, Pakistan and Korea destined for the far south has ethnic Kiwis fuming.

New Zealand Indian Central Association president Paul Patel believed it was clear that Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker's focus on Asians, as opposed to other highly Covid-infected European-majority countries such as the UK and US, was racist.

Patel said the National Party MP was likely politicking by stirring opposition to the Government by creating fear among his largely Pākehā Southland electorate when he composed the press release.

He said it was National Party leader Todd Muller’s inability to condemn Walker’s focus on these Asian countries as racist, or apologise, that bothered him most.

Muller said on Friday he had concerns about the letter but would not be drawn on whether he thought it was racist.

"Leaders need to be accountable for their fellow MPs. They shouldn't just keep them wrapped up and protect them."

”Leaders need to be accountable for their fellow MPs. They shouldn’t just keep them wrapped up and protect them.”

Patel said Walker should retract his remarks and apologise.

”The apology should come from Walker and the National Party.”

Walker’s press release also failed to mention that the potential quarantinees were New Zealanders returning home, and the figure of 11,000 was also disputed.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful that the community hasn’t been consulted on this,” Walker said in the release.

David Walker/Stuff Former race relations commissioner Gregory Fortuin said targetting certain ethnicities was “a disgraceful dog whistle”.

Former race relations commissioner Gregory Fortuin described Walker’s comments as a “disgraceful dog-whistle akin to the racist views of Donald Trump, who banned people based on country of origin".

Fortuin also condemned Muller’s “inability to call out racist comments”.

“It’s time that we strongly called out this bigoted behaviour when we have Kiwis returning from all quarters of the world, but we single out the people not represented on his party's frontbench.”

The first Covid-19 infected people into New Zealand after an extended period of zero active cases after lockdown were two Kiwi women travelling from the UK.

The United Kingdom had the most cases per capita in the world behind Belgium, and the United States had the highest number of infections.

The issue first came to the fore on Thursday when Labour MP Megan Woods labelled Walker’s comments racist.

Walker defended the remarks, saying they weren't racist – and that his claims could be substantiated.

“Calling me a racist is Labour’s default tactic when they are unable to defend their blatant failures. It’s not about race,” Walker said.

“This is about the live cases in New Zealand and what countries they come from.”