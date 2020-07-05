Quad bike crash seriously injures child in rural Bay of Plenty

There was a crash involving a quad bike and a child on private property, a police spokeswoman said (FILE PHOTO).
A child has been taken to hospital after a crash with a quad bike in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were called to Matahi – about 50 minutes south of Whakatāne – around 12.25pm on Sunday.

The child was not thought to have been riding the quad bike, a police spokeswoman said, but rather there was a crash involving the quad bike and a child.

An ambulance took the child to Whakatāne Hospital, with serious injuries.

The crash happened on private property on Matahi Valley Road, the spokeswoman said.

Police were called to Matahi, about 50 minutes south of Whakatāne.
