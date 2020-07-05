Quad bike crash seriously injures child in rural Bay of Plenty

There was a crash involving a quad bike and a child on private property, a police spokeswoman said (FILE PHOTO).

A child has been taken to hospital after a crash with a quad bike in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were called to Matahi – about 50 minutes south of Whakatāne – around 12.25pm on Sunday.

The child was not thought to have been riding the quad bike, a police spokeswoman said, but rather there was a crash involving the quad bike and a child.

An ambulance took the child to Whakatāne Hospital, with serious injuries.

The crash happened on private property on Matahi Valley Road, the spokeswoman said.