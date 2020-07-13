Protests on foreign issues sharpens focus on systemic failings at home

Lucy Sartie marches through Palmerston North in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

New Zealand’s geographic distance from the roots of Black Lives Matter does not dilute the relevance of protests at home, rather the issue is recast to suit our own difficult conversations, says one of the country’s leading sociologists.

There was a long history of Kiwis fighting for ethical and civil rights issues rooted overseas, and reshaping them to question New Zealand’s own shortcomings, Massey University distinguished professor Paul Spoonley said.

The Black Lives Matter movement, raising alarm about police brutality against African Americans in the United States, extended its reach following the killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis, when a police officer knelt on his neck for almost eight minutes, ignoring Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death, captured on a smart phone and broadcast across the world, sparked protests in many New Zealand cities, including two in Palmerston North.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Thousands gather for a Black Lives Matter march in Auckland on June 14, marching from Aotea Square to the US Consulate.

“On one hand it was about police brutality in the United States, but on the other hand, it’s what else should we be concerned about?” Spoonley said.

Some people experienced “white anxiety” due to challenges to the status quo, feeling as though systemic problems overseas do not relate to New Zealand’s culture, but protests morphed and took on their own life as they spread.

“Black Lives Matter is about police killing black people in the United States, but by the time it reaches New Zealand it’s about how do we respect Māori.

“Protests are a useful barometer of how robust our democratic system is.

“They challenge how we understand our world, and how we do some things and not others. And they often lead to changes, especially when many are disinterested or actively opposed to any change.”

David Unwin/Stuff Professor Paul Spoonley says 1law4all’s ideas are backward looking and a classic example treaty denial politics.

European colonisers gained control of naming and organising of society, becoming the dominant power in New Zealand.

Those who questioned why there were renewed calls for colonial statues to be removed or asked if Kiwi protestors were claiming police were racist were unlikely to be from minority groups.

“The protest leads to conversations and increases awareness, and sometimes that leads to change.

“It is about social justice and equity for ethnic and indigenous minorities. They are awkward and challenging conversations to have, but that is not an argument against having them – we absolutely should.”

“Sometimes, nothing else works and you have to protest.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palestinian flags flew freely in The Square, Palmerston North, when protesters gathered over Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Māori protests in the 1970s led to a change in how Government handled Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the 1981 Springbok tour was defined by anti-apartheid protests.

Spoonley said making people feel guilty about events they were not responsible for was not helpful. Instead, open, calm conversation was needed to deal with concerns. People also needed to be willing to listen.

“If you are in the dominant group your world is a comfortable place to be... We need to train people to have a discussion without being abusive or confrontational.”