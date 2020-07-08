Engineering firm scrap together for art fundraiser

An engineering company in Marlborough is auctioning off scrap metal art to raise money for community groups in the region.

Staff at Gregory Engineering made the one-off pieces, including a 15-kilogram praying mantis and a medieval-looking “PPE” mask, as they wanted to “make a difference” post-Covid.

Other items on the TradeMe auction, which closes on Friday, include a bird-feeder, bar leaner and an outdoor fireplace.

Gregory Engineering co-owner Pauline Gregory said the only rule was staff had to only use recyclable or waste material found in her workshop to build their design.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: 'People seem to be smiling again' on eve of level 2

* Spelling mistakes in Māori words see New Plymouth District Council iwi committee 'fail' new policy

* New diabetes management tool a challenge for baby boomers



“Every single one of them have done a piece, and they are donating to their specific charity of choice,” she said.

“I was thinking about it over lockdown and...[how] it was going to impact [the community] and decided that as a company what we could do, even if it was just a small thing.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Kathy Duncan with her bird-feeder.

“With this fundraiser, we could hopefully help out the community in some way,” she said.

“From our prospective, community is what we’ve always been about, one of our value is to strive to make a difference in the community and that’s what we are trying to do.”

From the online auction they had raised over $2000 so far, Gregory said.

Administration officer Kathy Duncan said she and a colleague built a one-metre tall bird feeder over five hours.

Brya Ingram/Stuff All of these were made using scrap materials found in the workshop.

“It cost me home baking to get the welding done,” she said.

Duncan said she had chosen Crossroads “in particular John’s Kitchen” to donate the money she raised from selling her bird-feeder.

“The whole reason [to participate in the fundraiser] is to give back to the community.

“To do what you should do, help other people,” she said.

“It’s actually really exciting, I think [my] Mum was the first one to have bid online too,” Duncan said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff James Price with the bar leaner he designed.

James Price said he spent about four hours building his design, a bar leaner. For Price, it was about supporting local organisations.

“We just wanted to give back to the community and try and support those not-for-profit organisations that have probably suffered a little bit over Covid-19,” he said.

“I choose Picton Men’s Community Shed...they are definitely a good organisation out there that help people,” he said

The 15 organisations that will benefit from the fundraiser are:

Picton Rail & Sail

Outward Bound Trust

Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade

Make A Wish Foundation

Picton Men's Shed

Marlborough Kennel Assn

Marlborough SPCA

Marlborough Hospice

MCD Trust

MS & Parkinsons Society Marlborough

Crossroads Marlborough

St Johns Marlborough

Breast Cancer Foundation

Age Concern Marlborough

Waitohi Rugby