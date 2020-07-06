'We are heartbroken': Horse dies from poisoning in Hawke's Bay

Pearl, pictured with her owner Sharni Hughes was a loved purebred Gypsy Cob, and died after a suspected poisoning on Sunday evening.

A devastated owner is warning the public not to throw food to horses after she lost her beloved purebred to poisoning.

Pearl was a six-year-old purebred Gypsy Cob mare who lived at Parkhill Stables, a Gypsy Cob horse stud in Haumoana, Hawke’s Bay.

Her owner Shani Hughes-Keighley​ said they had great plans for Pearl before her life was cut short after she ate either an Acer or Maple tree branch – both deadly to horses – which had been tossed over the fence into the paddock.

“I do regular walk-throughs and have found cabbage, onions, pumpkin skin, tomatoes, oranges, packets of sultanas, egg shells, grass clippings, and branches,” Hughes-Keighley said.

“I had found sawn-off branches in the paddock and didn’t think much of it and tossed them out of the paddock.”

Hughes-Keighley said avocados and certain types of apples could also have fatal circumstances if fed to horses.

“We are absolutely devastated to lose Pearl early last night due to poisoning from sawn off branches thrown in the paddock. Our vet thinks it must’ve been either Acer or Maple and are as toxic to horses as chocolate is to dogs.”

Hughes-Keighley had noticed an increase in food waste in the paddocks since the walking/cycling track was put in.

“Sadly people thought they were helping by feeding them, without actually knowing that certain things are toxic to horses.”

Pearl, a loved pure bred Gypsy Cob, died after a suspected poisoning on Sunday evening.

“I noticed she was sluggish on Saturday so I brought her up to the house paddock to monitor her.

“She was playing in her water trough a lot, kind of like flushing out her mouth.”

At the time Hughes-Keighley thought Pearl might have a sore tooth, so she decided to call the vet on Sunday rather than wait until Monday.

“You get like a gut instinct after a while that something’s not quite right.”

Upon veterinary observation, Pearl had a very high temperature and her heart rate was “through the roof”.

“We gave her antibiotics and pain killers and sedated her to try to get her heart rate down.”

Hughes-Keighley said the vet took some blood samples and was able to get them rushed through the laboratory in hours.

“By that stage she had muscle and kidney damage from the toxins in her body.”

“It is so very important that you never ever feed other people’s stock without asking the owner’s permission.”

“Over the years our place has become a bit of an attraction for people wanting to see the horses and foals. It's one of the reasons we are selling, so we can get more land away from public access.

Pearl was buried on Monday morning next to Diesel, another one of Hughes-Keighley’s horses that had been lost in mysterious, yet tragic circumstances.

Diesel was found dead in a ditch in 2018, where the fence to his paddock had been broken, with pieces of car bumper and damage to a shed.

Hughes-Keighley said boy racers frequented the area and believed noises from the cars might have spooked Diesel, or someone deliberately hurt him.