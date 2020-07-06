Suspected arson attack on treasured pōhutukawa tree at Auckland's Cornwallis Beach

The pōhutukawa tree at Cornwallis Wharf was on fire on Sunday morning.

An historical pōhutukawa tree at an Auckland beach may have to be felled after it was set alight.

The tree, at Cornwallis Wharf in West Auckland, was set on fire early Sunday morning, and with Fire and Emergency Services ara treating it as suspicious.

Shift manager Craig Dally said when they got the call at 6.10am, the fire was burning from deep within the trunk of the tree.

More than 10 firefighters from the Huia and Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigades attended, and after pumping water from the sea for close to four hours, the tree fire was eventually put out.

READ MORE:

* Auckland firefighters battle fire they can't see near dangerous clifftop

* Geraldine Fire Brigade keen to maintain title for best road accident rescue team

* Residents suspect pōhutukawa at north Auckland beach poisoned for views



He said the fire had spread to many cavities, deep in the base of the tree.

A fresh cooking fire was found just metres away from the tree.

Dally said the tree might have to be felled because of the damage caused by the fire but an arborist would have to make that assessment.

Supplied West Auckland residents say the tree is an important part of the community.

A Cornwallis resident said it was disappointing someone would attempt to destroy an important part of Cornwallis’ history.

“It’s a mindless thing to do because what would someone achieve from doing it?”

Another resident believed petrol might have been used to start the fire because of the windy and rain conditions at the weekend.

“And the tree is quite old, so much effort – for what?”

Supplied Firefighters from two fire volunteer fire stations spent more than four hours putting out the fire.

Other West Auckland residents have come forward with memories of the pōhutukawa tree.

Pauleen Lonsdale, from Parau, said many families had sought shelter under the tree during outings, and it was often used by wedding parties for photos.

“Unbelievable, it’s had many family picnics under that tree, particularly on Boxing Day. What a heartless thing to do, hope the tree will survive.”

Another said the tree was an important part of her childhood growing up.

“Whoever did this unspeakable act ... that tree is sacred.”

Waitākere Ranges Local Board chairman Greg Presland said he was really disturbed to find out the fire could have been started deliberately.

”The tree is quite a magnificent example of a coastal pōhutukawa and this event has caused a great deal of local angst,” Presland said.

“If it is found to have been deliberate, I hope that whoever is responsible is caught because this sort of behaviour should not be tolerated.”

Huia Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer, Stephen Laloli, warned people not to start fires on public land. He said his brigade attended a similar tree fire at Little Huia in May.

Auckland Council has been contacted for comment.