Clubs unite for battle to retain harness racing in eastern Southland

Wyndham Harness Racing Club president Russell Ferguson, left, and Gore Harness Racing Club president Ross Cleland talk about the loss of race days in eastern Southland next season.

The Wyndham Harness Racing Club president says it’s “ridiculous and can’t be justified” the decision to virtually axe all harness racing in eastern Southland.

Russell Ferguson was disappointed to read the club had gone from seven race meetings to one on the confirmed list of New Zealand race days for the 2020-21 calendar. The season begins on August 1.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous ... eastern Southland is iconic for harness racing,” Ferguson said.

“We’re not going to take this lying down.”

The Racing Industry Transition Agency (RITA) released race meeting dates for the three codes on Friday.

The Gore Harness Racing Club has also taken a cut, going from six to one race day. Its president Ross Cleland said the club and the Wyndham HRC were now working together to get their race meetings back.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Wyndham and Gore Harness Racing Club presidents Russell Ferguson (left, WHRC) and Ross Cleland have engaged a barrister to help them overturn the decision to take race meetings away from their tracks.

RITA would return the dates if the clubs agreed to move their race days to either Winton or Ascot Park, the two presidents said.

Both clubs want to race on their home track.

Reducing racetrack numbers and moving affected race days to other venues is part of the rationalisation of New Zealand’s racing industry.

Dates taken off Wyndham HRC and Gore HRC have been allocated to other Southland clubs racing at Ascot Park or Winton.

There are 42 harness meetings in Southland next season, compared to 41 this season.

Wyndham HRC’s lone race day next season will be held at Cromwell in early January. It’s a race meeting they hold there annually.

Gore HRC has a grass track meeting on its home course on December 27.

The Wyndham HRC will not race at another track. They operate their own racecourse, on land leased off the Southland District Council, and won’t pay rent to race at another course, Ferguson said.

“Why would we? ... we’ve got our own track. We’ve spent $200,000 on our course in the past two years.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff The Wyndham racecourse has not been allocated a race meeting next season.

The Gore HRC paid rent to the Gore racecourse owner, the Gore Racing Club, to hold its race days. Some of that money was used for the upkeep of the harness track, which doubles as a training track, Cleland said.

He and Ferguson said their clubs were looking at posting profits this season with Wyndham likely to record $30,000 and Gore $16,000.

“Gore businesses won’t sponsor us if we’re racing at Invercargill,” Cleland said.

Ferguson said: “We’ve got a barrister to help us, and we’ll also work with HRNZ [Harness Racing New Zealand] to try and get our dates back.”

He added the Wyndham and Gore clubs were prepared to send representatives to Christchurch or Wellington for meetings with RITA and HRNZ. Ferguson said the clubs had proposals to put forward but he declined to make them public at present.