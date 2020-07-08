Wellington business owners worried Golden Mile plans will be 'disastrous' for retailers

Cranfields owner Nicola Cranfield says proposed changes to Wellington’s Golden Mile will make life very difficult for her Johnston St business.

A backlash is brewing over proposed changes to Wellington’s Golden Mile, with local retailers saying the plans are “disastrous” and “send shivers down my spine”.

The plans were announced two weeks ago as part of the $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) programme, and lean heavily towards removing private vehicles from the central city route.

Two of the three options also propose closing off most side street access from the thoroughfare, with existing intersections possibly turned into pedestrian spaces instead.

The proposals, costing up to almost $80 million, were developed following initial public feedback late last year, in which 25 per cent of the comments suggested removing all private vehicles from the route.

Another 5 per cent of comments suggested removing private vehicles at peak times.

SUPPLIED Concept 1 for a new Golden Mile would cost up to $22 million and close off side street access from Mercer, Lower Cuba, Allen, and Blair streets.

But it is the suggestion of closing off side streets – and potentially removing parking from some of them – that is causing some local retailers to fret.

Delivery vehicles could still be allowed on the Golden Mile at certain times of the day if private vehicles were removed. But failing that, side streets would need to be used.

Cranfields owner Nicola Cranfield, whose store is on Johnston St off Lambton Quay, said the street would likely be too narrow for many delivery trucks to turn around in.

SUPPLIED Concept 2 would cost up to $32m and also close side street access from Ballance, Stout, Waring Taylor, Johnston, Brandon, and Panama streets.

She had been advised by her delivery company that many of its trucks would not be able to use the space.

“It’s a one-way street that will have to become a turning circle at the end. You would have to take quite a few car parks away to do that, and you wouldn’t get that flow of people driving past our business to see us.

SUPPLIED Concept 3 would cost up to $78m and also close off side street access from Tory St.

“I’m just a little surprised that these proposals have been released and all of them have a very significant negative impact on our businesses.”

A premium would be charged if the delivery company could only use the Golden Mile at certain times, she said.

Simillimum​ Health and Homeopathy owner Michael Dong, whose store is on Panama St off Lambton Quay, also had concerns about trucks turning there.

“I don’t know how they would do it. It’s not going to be ideal.”

Removing private vehicles and parking from the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners St, Lambton Quay and part of Willis St) would also be a blow to the business, Dong said.

“We rely on people coming into town and picking things up. It will drive more and more people into that online space.”

Kristina Raffaele owner Kristina Muollo, whose store is on Waring Taylor St, said removing car parks in the area would hurt nearby businesses.

“Wellington is windy and cold and people just want convenience.

“A lot of us in the retail sector are concerned people are being driven out of the city. We need to encourage them back into the city.”

LGWM is a joint venture between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Programme director Andrew Body said side streets would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

That included design, which vehicles needed access, and parking and delivery space.

A spokesman said: “Details of parking loss on the side streets are yet to be worked through, and will be informed by public feedback.

“The closure of the ends of the side streets is focused on providing more pedestrian space on the Golden Mile.”

Feedback on the proposals closes on July 26, with a final proposal to be developed in September and construction to begin early next year.