Two injured in separate crashes at top of the South Island

Crew from the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew one person from the scene of a crash at Rai Valley in Marlborough on Monday evening (file photograph).

Occupants from two vehicles were taken to hospital on Monday evening after separate crashes at the top of the South Island.

A police spokeswoman said one person was injured when a vehicle collided with a bank shortly before 7.30pm along Maitai Valley Rd, in Nelson.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said one patient was taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries after St John was notified of the crash at 7.25pm.

Earlier, at 7.08pm, police received a report that another vehicle had collided with a barrier along State Highway 6 at Rai Valley in Marlborough.

Campbell said a person in moderate condition was flown from the Rai Valley scene by Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter to Wairau Hospital at Blenheim.

The rescue chopper was back in the air for a medical transfer just after midnight, flying a patient from Nelson Hospital to Wellington.