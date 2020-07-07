'Enough is enough': Hastings mayor demands answers on Napier–Taupō road crashes

Eight people have died on the Napier-Taupo road in the past 12 months.

Doing nothing is no longer an option after eight people died on the Napier–Taupō road (State Highway 5) in the past 12 months, the Hastings mayor says.

Sandra Hazlehurst said the fatalities all occurred at notoriously dangerous spots including Rangitaiki, Te Hāroto and Te Pōhue, both of which are in the Hastings District.

Since 2014, there’s been more than 250 crashes reported on SH5 between Eskdale and Tarawera, ranging from the most serious causing fatalities to non-injury.

Teang Atauea, of Wairoa, aged 10, died in Hawke's Bay Hospital on June 23.

Four people were injured after a serious single-car crash in Te Hāroto last Wednesday, with emergency services called after the car hit a power pole.

Joshua Van Hooijdonk, 19, and Maja Sanders, 20, were killed in a car accident on the Napier Taupō Rd on May 16.

Father of Maja, Bruce Sanders agreed that more work needed to be done to improve the road, mainly between Te Hāroto and Te Pōhue.

“If State Highway 5 was considered a work place, WorkSafe would have shut it down by now,” he said.

“There’s never enough resurfacing on along that road, between Te Hāroto and Te Pōhue, it’s just a nasty little piece of road.”

Stuff Bruce Sanders with his daughter Maja, who died in a car crash on the Napier-Taupo Rd on May 16.

“By sticking a sign up saying ‘high crash area’ does nothing. We know it’s a high crash area, because we read about it in the newspapers.”

Sanders said he could only find NZTA information regarding crash statistics on SH5 as far as 2018, but no further.

“They seem to be way off the pace when it comes to dealing with this stuff. They need to start putting some money into this area. We’re not talking about hundreds of kilometres, we’re talking about 20km if that.”

Hazlehurst said “enough is enough” and the community were “fed up” that no action was being taken to improve the safety of the road.

“I am getting multiple calls a day from concerned residents and community members who are extremely frustrated and scared - they don’t know what else to do other than call the mayor.”

Hazlehurst said she had spoken to both local and national NZTA representatives, but was yet to see any action.

Business owner Dan Gale, who lives and works on SH5, said he was appalled at the condition of the road.

Supplied/Stuff Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said commuters and truck drivers have had enough when it comes to the condition of the Napier Taupo Rd.

“The road is at its worse from Eskdale to the summit. In parts the entire north-bound lanes' surface is breaking up – it is riddled with pot holes. A lot of the damage is on corners with no signs warning of the damage to the road, so I'm not surprised people are being caught out.

“It irks me that the Government is spending millions of dollars installing wire rope barriers on straight pieces of highway, when they can't even get the basics of having a good quality road surface on this State Highway right.”

It’s understood that a programme business case for the route was included in the last Hawke’s Bay Regional Land Transport Plan to commence in 2020-21, but was not included for funding in the National Land Transport Programme.

John Cowpland/Stuff The Napier Taupo Rd has seen eight deaths in the past year.

Hazlehurst said having no budget to improve SH5 “wasn’t good enough”.

“The Government must invest more into the maintenance and safety improvements for this major highway so we can reduce the death and injury toll.”

National’s candidate for Napier Kate Nimmon was making calls to end the road’s problem with cellphone “blackspots”’

“The blackspots on the corridor’s most dangerous parts, between Te Pohue and Rangitaiki, means there are delays in response to unplanned events, which creates a life-threatening risk.

“The safety of this road needs to be improved, and it is clear that the impact of upgrading coverage will make an immediate difference. It just needs to be done.”

NZTA systems manager Oliver Postings said it had invested heavily on the region’s State Highway networks including $20 million for other safety improvements, which included work on SH5 such as centre and side line rumble strips and additional guard rail.

“Over the winter we have crews out fixing pot holes and any other pavement defects. This is part of our standard maintenance regime.”

“While there are no current plans for major capital works on the SH5, we continue to explore possible options to improve the highway in the future and remain open to feedback or ideas.”