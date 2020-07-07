Education Ministry to talk safety over school children at Wakefield

Wakefield parent Caitlin Armstrong, left, with her children Joe, 5, and Elsie, 8, with fellow mum Allison Quinney want a new crossing point along the busy section of SH6 behind them at the northern end of Wakefield.

The Ministry of Education is acting swiftly over concerns about the safety of pupils who cross State Highway 6 through Wakefield from their school bus stop at the northern end of the village.

Some parents last week called for a new crossing point near the school bus drop-off spot after a 5-year-old pupil was almost hit as she crossed that Whitby Rd section of the highway.

While another stop on the opposite side of the road was later added to that bus route, other buses continued to stop on one side of the highway only. Many children were crossing the southbound lane and then pausing on the painted median strip or turning bay for Martin Ave before crossing the northbound lane.

Ministry of Education acting head of education infrastructure service Sharyn Pilbrow said it was the first time the matter “has been brought to our attention, and we appreciate being notified of any safety risks”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Some students from a school bus cross the state highway through Wakefield this month.

“The ministry is discussing this matter with the transport providers and will also raise it with [Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency] who are responsible for state highways,” Pilbrow said.

It was recommended that parents were asked to remind their children to use a pedestrian refuge, which was about 250 metres away from the bus stop, Pilbrow said.

“In the meantime, we will be talking with the transport providers on the route about ways to improve safety at the drop-off point.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager Andrew James said a trio of pedestrian refuges along the highway through Wakefield were being looked at in an audit “given they were brought to our attention quite specifically in relation to the primary school, not this (new) area of highway and concerns relating to the bus drop-offs for older pupils”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Parents are worried that their children face a dangerous trip across Wakefield's State Highway 6 main street after a near-miss.

The audit, which was not yet complete, came after a plea from residents for improvements to the highway crossing points as more Wakefield School pupils had to cross the road from areas of growing residential development on the river side of the village.

James said that given the subdivision on the other side of SH6, “there may be a need for the Tasman District Council and Waka Kotahi to look at this highway more holistically rather than piece by piece and to take safety improvements through the Regional Transport Committee for funding and investigation”.

“By picking off one area for a change, you can create downstream or unintended consequences, which we would want to avoid,” he said.