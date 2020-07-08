'Significant weather' for Auckland: Brief hail shower in west, with more to come

The South Island needs to prepare for snow, the North Island for wind.

West Auckland has been hit with a brief hail shower and MetService says other parts of the region should expect the same on Wednesday.

Wild weather, including tornados, thunderstorms and winds up to 110 kilometres per hour, is expected to “ramp up” across the upper North Island throughout the day.

Glen Eden, Titirangi, the Waitākere Ranges, Massey, Rānui and Henderson experienced the hail shower, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain at midday.

SUPPLIED Hail in Rānui, West Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

The hail shower lasted for about five minutes.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Aucklanders should expect hail and strong winds when heavy showers fall, and this will persist all day.

He said there will be gaps of heavy rain and strong winds expected but the risk of hail falling on Wednesday night eases.

The weather on Thursday should be much better, with only a few showers in the morning and a clearer afternoon.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for the north of the North Island until 8pm Wednesday – including Auckland, Northland, Waikato, Waitomo and the western Bay of Plenty.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Damage on Arwen Pl in East Tamaki, Auckland after a tornado swept through the area on June 27.

Thunderstorms were on the cards, along with possible strong wind gusts, hail and possible small tornados for Auckland and Northland.

Another meteorologist, Dan Corrigan, said the chance of small tornados was “very slight”.

The forecast for the regions included gale gusts of up to 110kmh in exposed places.

Corrigan said the weather was significant but nothing out of the ordinary.

“This happens a few times a year. We’re not looking to break any records.”

Overnight, the winds had already picked up and were much stronger in exposed places.

The Manukau Heads had seen 75kmh of mean wind speeds and gusts of 130kmh.

At the airport and further into the city, 35kmh mean wind speeds had been recorded, gusting about 55kmh.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Vector has warned Aucklanders to tie down objects such as trampolines and barbecues.

Auckland had had some showers go over but they were “nothing too heavy”, Corrigan said.

Weather stations in the area had recorded about 10 to 20mm of rain.

Emergency services said they had attended no weather-related call-outs overnight.

However, Vector, which operates Auckland’s electricity network, earlier said weather conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday could damage power lines, which could mean staff may need to shut off power to some areas.

While crews would be on stand by 24/7 to do repairs, high winds could make it unsafe to complete them.

Vector’s head of network field services, Marko Simunac, said Aucklanders should charge their devices and power banks, tie down objects that could be swept up in strong winds, such as barbecues or trampolines, and make sure they had a torch and spare batteries handy, as well as alternative fuel for cooking.