Shelly Bay redevelopment put forward as Government shovel-ready project

Wellington’s controversial Shelly Bay redevelopment, embroiled in ongoing legal battles and uncertainty, has been pitched as a “shovel-ready” project in a bid for Government funding.

The revelation came in legal letters leaked to Stuff, in which lawyers for Dame Fran Walsh and Sir Peter Jackson – staunch opponents of the development – implored Government ministers to reject the application.

The proposed $500 million redevelopment on the Miramar peninsula is the subject of three court cases and a pending city council vote, but developer Ian Cassels insists the project is “ready to go”.

He has applied for the project to be given funding under the Government’s $3 billion infrastructure fund aimed at rebooting New Zealand's economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s despite resource consent for the project being opposed by lobby group Enterprise Miramar, and the sale of iwi land involved in the proposal being challenged by members of the iwi’s trust.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The lawyer for Sir Peter Jackson, right, has written to Government ministers imploring them to reject the application. (File photo)

At the same time, a city council decision to sell and lease its land on Shelly Bay for the development is likely to be revisited.

The council agreed in principle to sell the land in 2017 but, with resource consent later challenged by Enterprise Miramar, it suggested putting the sale to another vote.

Jackson and Walsh requested urgent confirmation the second vote would take place, and the issue was also heading to the High Court around the time of the coronavirus lockdown.

Enterprise Miramar's first challenge was overturned by a group of independent commissioners, but the group has since launched a second appeal to the High Court.

Cassels, director of The Wellington Company, said on Wednesday he considered the project shovel-ready, with the council’s 2017 decision to sell the land still legally in force.

“We would like to get started – it’s basically ready to go.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Developer Ian Cassels, director of The Wellington Company, says the Shelly Bay redevelopment is ready to go, regardless of the ongoing court cases. (File photo)

“The last operative decision from the council was the one they made in 2017, which was to agree to the deal.

“There is no indication to say they’re not going to do it.”

However, when asked about the development in October, no councillors were willing to confirm they would support the proposal if resource consent was granted.

Cassels said the two court cases made no difference to the project.

Mau Whenua – the iwi group which is opposing the sale of trust land – was a small group which “created a huge amount of noise”, he said.

“We just want to get on with the job. We’re very close to turning on the ignition on the bulldozer.”

But Wellington Mayor Andy Foster said the project was very much up in the air.

As well as the three court cases in play, the council also needed to investigate road capacity and safety associated with the project, Foster said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Much of Taranaki WhÄnui's problems, and hopes, have been tied to the controversial development of Shelly Bay.

“There are several processes which need to be gone through before anybody would be sensibly starting bulldozers.

“If any of the court cases are successful, where would that leave the development?”

In the letter to ministers, lawyers for Jackson and Walsh said they did not need to reiterate community concerns about the project, other than to say the proposal was “plainly not shovel-ready”.

“It is simply not ready for construction now or ‘within a realistic six to 12 months’.”

The lawyers also wrote to Wellington City Council to say the Shelly Bay project “cannot be shovel-ready”.

Cassels said the letters were another attempt to “obstruct” the project.

“There’s nothing really to stop us. We’ve won every legal challenge they’ve put to us. Shelly Bay is far too good a thing for Wellington not to do, and we will be doing it.”

STUFF Shelly Bay, on Miramar peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500m development.

MAU WHENUA CHALLENGE

The bulk of the land at Shelly Bay needed for the development was bought by the Taranaki Whānui iwi using the cash component of its Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

It was held in four parcels. Three of those were sold to Cassels' companies without the required number of votes from iwi members, leading to the current court battle.

The final parcel was sold at a later date but the entire sale price - of all four - was still a couple of million dollars short of the price the iwi trust (Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust) originally paid for it, on behalf of Taranaki Whānui.

Meanwhile, the council owns the seaside component. While most of the proposed development is behind this, the council land features heavily on developer-released drawings of the site.

The council has previously voted on capping its share of infrastructure to the site at $10m.