Casualty of Havelock North gastro crisis pleased with water funding

April Singh, 45, of Havelock North, contracted Guillain Barre syndrome after coming down with campylobacteriosis in the Havelock North gastro outbreak.

A woman who developed a neurological disorder from the Havelock North gastro outbreak is pleased the Government is taking action on the country’s water infrastructure.

A $761 million package for a major overhaul of the country’s ailing water sector was announced in Havelock North on Wednesday. The money will help councils upgrade creaking infrastructure and services.

April Singh, a mother of eight, said it was her strong spirit and her children that kept her going after she developed Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), which can develop in the weeks after a campylobacter infection.

She was one of 5200 affected by the outbreak in 2016.

Her illness means the body's immune system attacks nerves that control movement and feeling.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has led a huge overhaul of water provision that could see regional bodies in charge of supplies.

She is still unable to work fulltime, and works part-time at the St Vincent de Paul stores in Hastings and Flaxmere for the past 14 years.

“Before I got unwell I was working three jobs. I'm blessed to still be able to work for them (St Vincent De Paul). I do both paid and unpaid hours. Only because there is always someone else out there worse off than myself.”

Singh described her work team as her “korowai” when she was extremely unwell.

”It's great to see something being done about the water, even after four years.”

Stuff April Singh is pleased with the Government announcement which is aimed at fixing water infrastructure.

“I wonder if I can get employment suitable to my health conditions with the council wastewater /drinking water sector. I’m cheeky enough to put that out there.”

Singh’s health condition meant she could not stand for long periods and holding a pen or using a computer was “very limited” as her hands were constantly swollen.

“I take eight pills a day so my legs don’t spasm and for pain. It has also affected my breathing. The bright side is you cannot break my spirit. My children keep me going.

After she got sick Singh would source her water from chlorine-free taps and buy bottled water, but eventually threw in the towel.

Stuff April Singh, a mother of eight, says it is her strong spirit and children that have kept her going over the past four years.

”It's not really a choice now. I struggle to lift heavy things hence why I don’t go out collecting my water, it seems a bit primitive.

“Now I just drink tap water. What's the worst thing that can happen? I’m prepared to take life now as it comes. The original outbreak nearly took my life and if drinking water does eventually kill me, well so be it.”

Her illness was not covered by ACC and Singh said she, amongst others affected, felt ‘let down’ by the health system.

“I felt very let down by many people, over the whole issue, the DHB, ACC, the lawyer and the council.”

“The biggest thing that I hate now is I'm 45, but feel like I'm 70. A car is my feet and I tire easily.”

From the funding, Singh said she would like to see an outcome of “safe and monitored water to drink.”

“And no one passing the buck if there is any future issues,” she said.