Lotto: No big winners on Wednesday, $13.6m jackpot up for grabs on Saturday

No one won big in Lotto on Wednesday.

A huge $13.6 million Lotto jackpot will be up for grabs on Saturday as there were no big winners from Wednesday's draw.

Lotto players missed out on the Powerball, First Division and Strike prizes on Wednesday.

The numbers drawn were 14, 15, 24, 31, 32 and 27. The bonus ball was 17 and Powerball was 5.

On Saturday, there will be a $12m Powerball prize, as well as a $1 million First Division prize and $600,000 from Strike.

Last Saturday, two Waikato residents split $1m in First Division winnings.