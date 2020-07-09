Hamilton Airport hotel latest to transform into managed isolation facility

Fences were put up around Jet Park Hamilton Airport Hotel on Thursday as it prepared to become an isolation facility. Close to $4m was spent on upgrading the hotel as part of its relaunch in December 2019.

Hamilton's airport hotel is the latest destination for international travellers expected to complete the mandatory 14-day isolation to detect Covid-19.

Jet Park Hamilton Airport Hotel is the third isolation facility set up in Hamilton, and the airport boss says passengers and staff will see “absolutely no impact”.

Hamilton's other two facilities, Distinction Hotel in Te Rapa and the Ibis Hamilton Tainui in the city centre, are at capacity with 219 occupants.

Public anxiety over the centres is high after a 32-year-old man, who later tested positive for Covid-19, walked out from a managed isolation facility in Auckland to go to a supermarket.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton Airport Chief Executive Mark Morgan said revenue from the hotel’s use as an isolation facility will exceed the income forecast it had for occupancy rates for the 2020-21 year.

Each facility will now have a 24/7 police presence to ensure compliance and prevent further breakouts.

There are 28 isolation facilities around the country and so far 27,723 returning Kiwis had gone through the managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

There were 5648 people in those facilities and capacity was 6380.

Over the next week, officials are expecting 2418 arrivals and 2762 departures from the facilities.

Hamilton's 62-room airport hotel will begin housing returnees in a few days. Fences were put up around it on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health said people are being transported by bus from Auckland Airport to the Hamilton isolation facilities, with strict safety measures in place.

The airport hotel is owned by Waikato Regional Airport and its chief executive Mark Morgan said the arrangement will be in place until early 2021. It may be extended if necessary, he said.

“All Ministry of Health protocols for a self-isolation facility will be strictly adhered to.

“Government agencies will operate the site with the hotel’s management and staff providing day-to-day operational support and service delivery.”

Morgan said the Ministry of Defence will co-ordinate the security, health management and operational aspects of the airport hotel.

GOOGLE MAPS This aerial map shows the pink roof of the Jet Park Hamilton Airport Hotel near the centre and the airport, above it to the left, with the runway.

He wanted to make it clear that Hamilton airport passengers and staff would see “absolutely no impact”.

“The hotel is completely separate from any other airport buildings, and also quite a distance away.”

He said the revenue earned from the hotel’s use as an isolation centre would be a “significant improvement on what we had forecast” for occupancy.

The extra income would help boost the airport’s financial performance as the aeronautical business re-builds over the next 12 months, he said.

Up until June 30, the Government had spent $80 million on managed isolation facilities.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Deborah Cuming and her father live in neighbouring properties behind the Distinction Hotel. She says there’s been little communication with the Ministry of Health about the hotel being used as an isolation facility.

Hamilton woman Deborah Cuming lives near the Distinction Hotel in Te Rapa. Her home neighbours her dad’s property, which backs on to the hotel.

She's worried someone may try to walk out via her 88-year-old father's property, as a security fence from the back of the hotel runs just short of reaching his backyard fence.

“It’s not a high fence, someone could jump over it too and come into contact with my dad - which could be fatal for him.

“So it’s a bit scary, I would have liked to have known [about the isolation facility] but didn’t get told about it and then suddenly the fence is up.

“We’ve not been given a phone number to call or any kind of contact, it’s not been offered.”

Cuming said she had spoken to the hotel manager who understood her concerns and promised to pass them on to the Government agencies running the facility.

She’s keeping a close eye on her dad. He’s unlikely to want to move from the house he’s lived in for 35 years.

With little advice on offer, Cuming said residents would have to decide for themselves whether it was safe to continue living in the neighbourhood.

“I never thought it would come to this, feeling this level of paranoia, but after that guy in Auckland absconded from the isolation facility there, it makes you really distrustful.

“And that’s really sad in New Zealand.”