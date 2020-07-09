Man escapes burning Nelson home after neighbours rouse him

Corey Callender recalls his actions on Thursday morning when a fire took hold of the Nelson house where he was sleeping.

Yells and screams from neighbours woke Corey Callender in the early hours of Thursday as fire took hold of the Nelson house where he slept.

“If it wasn’t for someone else, I would be dead,” Callender said just a few hours after firefighters extinguished the blaze in the Tipahi St home, which was called in by neighbours about 3.25am.

When he opened his eyes in response to those screams, Callender saw smoke pouring through cracks around the door of the lounge where he slept.

He stepped into the hallway and, using the wall as a guide in the smoky blackness, headed towards the back door.

READ MORE:

* Neighbours wake occupants during large Nelson house fire

* Fire alarms installed, but not working, as Hamilton house burns



Braden Fastier/Stuff The charred remains of part of the Tipahi St house.

“The whole house was full of smoke,” Callender said. “I couldn’t see a thing.”

That changed when he opened the door.

“It went from black to bright in seconds,” Callender said. “The whole thing [area] was just on fire.”

Callender had only been in Nelson for about three weeks, after moving north from Canterbury. He had been staying temporarily with his friend, a single father, who had rented the Tipahi St property.

As soon as Callender saw the flames, he closed the door and realised he had to get his friend’s 2-year-old daughter to safety along with his friend’s mother, who was also asleep in the house.

“I got my mate’s kid out of bed and got her out of the house,” he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Neighbours raised the alarm when fire took hold of the home.

As he grabbed the toddler, Callender was yelling at his friend’s mother in an attempt to rouse her but was unsuccessful. “She’s a deep sleeper.”

However, he was met by firefighters as soon as he got the young girl outside. They asked if anyone else was in the house and then got the woman safely out of the property.

Callender said there was a smoke alarm in the toddler’s room, but he did not believe it sounded.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Fairlie's Dwyer family are thankful their smoke alarms gave them plenty of warning to escape a fire in their home. Video first published in 2017.

Although all three occupants were fine, Callender said he had not been able to stop thinking about the fire.

“It’s as traumatic as hell.”

He urged people to ensure they had working smoke alarms in their homes.

“I’m going to check smoke alarms all the time now.”

Fenz area Commander Grant Haywood said the fire was spreading through the house very quickly.

“Another minute or so and it could have been a very different outcome.

"Fire is deadly fast and can kill within three minutes. That's why it is so important to have working smoke alarms to give you an early warning of fire.

"Check your alarms are working once a month by pushing the button.

Haywood said fires could be disorienting so it was also important to have an escape plan.

"If you haven’t made a plan yet, go to www.escapemyhouse.co.nz and make sure you are prepared.

"It could save your life."