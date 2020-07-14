Failing to wait an extra minute won't kill you but could kill someone else, cycling widow says

Celia and the late Tim Hope make the most of an open day for the Huntly Expressway in February 2020.

Celia Hope doesn’t know how she’s going to cycle without her beloved husband and biking buddy.

She met Tim Hope on a cycling tour across Canada just over 23 years ago.

Their relationship continued to revolve around cycling until a fateful trip to the Hamilton Farmers’ Market last month when Tim was seriously injured in a crash with a truck on Hamilton's Ruakura Road.

The 76-year-old never regained consciousness and died five days later, on July 3.

A police spokesperson said they are “continuing to investigate the circumstances”.

“I just don't know how I'm going to cycle without [Tim],” Celia Hope said. “I will, but at this stage I don't know.”

Tim, a cycling advocate, wasn't one for crowds and never liked a fuss, Celia said.

He was the kind of person who quietly considered how he could make things better – whether advocating for cycling, taking a neighbourhood leadership role, or picking up rubbish on his travels.

And Celia’s now calling for a culture change on Kiwi roads, in his honour.

“When I’m a lot better again I'm going to do what I can for this cause, for Tim...because we had hoped to do that.”

“This is to honour him and I hope this is to also try to get the message out there that we as a road culture need to smarten up. We need to be people. People driving cars, not cars or trucks ... Tim would say that. He would say we’ve got to have respect, we've got to be responsible, and we’ve got to be patient.”

“One minute is not going to kill you but it could kill someone else.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Ruakura Road, where Tim Hope's crash was, is about to be 'urbanised' by Hamilton City Council. The speed limit will drop to 50kmh and it will get an off-road path for pedestrians and cyclists, along with other safety improvements

“That’s the big message from Tim,” she said. “If nothing else, that’s what he would want to be heard.”

Tim was a cycling advocate who pedalled about 9000 kilometres a year, Celia said.

Their car would do 7000 kilometres in the same period.

He was also a “real techie”, the driving force behind their home getting solar panels, and he loved researching things - and the couple’s terrier, Lucky.

Cycling was always part of their relationship, right from when they met on the 66-day Tour du Canada.

“We found we cycled at the same pace. We liked the same things.”

They did bike tours in places including Tasmania and Provence, and one to see in the millennium at Bluff, and had a hand in creating cycling clubs and groups.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Tim Hope, front right, switched to a recumbent bike after finding the traditional model wasn't comfortable for him. He’s pictured with, from left, wife Celia Hope, Kasha Latimer, and Kemble Pudney.

Tim switched to the distinctive recumbent bike after having problems with his neck, wrists and the like on the more traditional style.

He bought his first in 2005 and never looked back.

The pair had often used the route they took on the day of the crash: heading from home in Hillcrest, cutting through Innovation Park to come out by East Street.

Celia had planned to bring their veges home, while Tim had been hoping to do a ride to Horotiu Bridge after the market, she said.

The road Tim was injured on was already in line for an overhaul – including a separate cycle and pedestrian path – but the Hopes have always believed education and behaviour are key to improving things for cyclists.

New Zealanders are wonderful people but can be impatient and careless on the road, Celia said.

“Infrastructure is fine, but we have got to do something about our driving behaviour, our road using behaviour,” she said.

”Yes, there is a place for cycle lanes, there is a place for properly protected cycle lanes and cycleways but you can't be in a cycle lane when you want to turn right.”

And cyclists have their part to play in any culture shift.

That includes making sure they don't scream past frightened pedestrians on shared paths, and wearing bright colours to be visible on the road.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Some intersections along Ruakura Road will get traffic lights.

Safety overhaul to come with urbanisation

Traffic lights and an off-road cycling path are coming for a Hamilton road which is set to get an influx of traffic through two major projects.

Ruakura Road will go from rural to ‘urbanised’ in a planned $8.5 million Hamilton City Council project.

The project is expected to include traffic lights at the intersection which leads to Waikato Innovation Park – the site of a recent fatal collision between a truck and cycling advocate Tim Hope.

It's not the first time safety concerns have been raised about a stretch of road due to get busier with nearby expressway and inland port developments.

Schoolboy Shaun Malthus, 13, died after he was hit by a car on Ruakura Road in 2011 and, several years later, people who lived and worked in the area petitioned for a safe crossing.

Safety improvements are in the final stages of design and work could start early 2021, Hamilton City Council general manager of development Chris Allen said.

“It's quite a big job so it could be an 18-month project,” he said. “It's a job that we have to do with live traffic, so that's quite challenging.”

The improvements were part of Hamilton City Council's plans for the 2018-2021 period, Allen said, and weren’t pulled forward because of the crash.

However, council will use the police report to see if the area can be made safer until work starts.

It's an area due to get busier when the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway is complete, as a nearby interchange will funnel traffic down the arterial route.

And the Ruakura Inland Port - the size of Auckland’s CBD - is due to open nearby within two years.

Intersections along Ruakura Road will change, Allen said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA is in charge of connecting the expressway to the city network at the Silverdale Road end.

City council will look to replace the roundabout at Knighton Road with traffic lights, and signals are also expected at the intersection with Ruakura Lane, which leads to the expanding Waikato Innovation Park.

The speed limit will drop to 50kmh, cyclists, pedestrians and the like will be able to use an off-road shared path, and kerbs and channels will run along the sides of the road.

Council staffers are working on the final designs for Ruakura Road.

It's one of several urbanisation projects around the city, which include Baverstock Road in Rotokauri, and North City Road in Rototuna.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the Tour du Canada which the Hopes met on lasted nine days. It was a 66-day tour.