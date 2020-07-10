Cat psychic on the cards as search for Rodney continues

Rodney sat on ITM Marton's counter for almost 10 years before he was dumped north of the town.

Thermal-imaging cameras and a cat psychic could be called in as the search to find dumped shop cat Rodney stretches on.

Rodney lived in Marton's Central ITM for a decade before the tabby was dumped by the store manager 15 kilometres north of the Rangitīkei town four weeks ago, causing widespread outrage.

Since then volunteers have hunted for the feline, who would keenly accept pats from customers as they waited for their supplies from the building merchant.

Cat rescuer Beverley Dowling, a leading figure in the hunt for Rodney, has vowed to continue to sweep the area until he is found, dead or alive. She said rescuers would use any means necessary to find him, even discussing calling in a cat psychic and using thermal-imaging cameras.

Rachel Moore/Stuff Rodney was dumped near this reservoir, about 15 km out of Marton.

Dowling believes a frightened Rodney may have “hunkered down" when he was dumped near a reservoir, before being forced out of hiding by thirst after three to 12 days.

He’s likely to be making his back to the store, following barriers or tracks such as fences, roads and streams towards human life, she said.

Eight-hundred pamphlets and 100 posters “smother the town” to alert people to keep an eye out for the cat.

About 10 people had reported finding Rodney, but the sightings were of other strays lost or abandoned.

ITM has apologised for what happened to Rodney.

Massey University associate Professor in applied ethology and animal welfare science Ngaio Beausoleil said cats were capable of fending for themselves and could find their way home.

But when a tamed animal was left in the wild it wouldn't necessarily cope well.

“We have a different relationship with cats than we do with other animals,” Beausoleil said.

“We think it’ll probably be OK, but as far as the law is concerned you are legally responsible for that cat.

“He's likely to be scared and lonely and anxious.”

Supplied Ngaio Beausoleil says cats can fend for themselves, but tamed animals may not cope well when dumped.

ITM Marton has faced a public backlash over Rodney’s plight, something Beausoleil put down to outrage that was morally based because pets were reliant on their owners for care.

“Just because he doesn't come back in a couple of weeks doesn't mean he’s not coming back at all. There's still hope.”

Central ITM Marton's branch manager has stepped down from the role and an inspector from the SPCA is investigating the incident.