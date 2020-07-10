Convicted killer's plea for 'men's' magazines fails to sway judge

Stephen Hudson, shown during an audio-visual link to court in 2017, has twice challenged Corrections’ magazine policy.

Ten years after a court ruled his copy of Cosmopolitan magazine was unlawfully destroyed, convicted murderer Stephen Hudson has again pressed a plea to have "men's" magazines behind bars.

But he had less luck with Ralph and FHM magazine, which a judge said appeared to be at the "softer end of the spectrum of pornography".

In the course of Hudson's latest magazine case it emerged that when he launched a High Court challenge to the destruction of his Cosmo in 2010 Corrections produced complete copies of the magazine as exhibits and, as a party, Hudson was given copies.

"Against directions from supervising officers, he was found to have removed and attempted to retain certain pages from those magazines," Justice Robert Dobson said in a decision issued from the High Court in Wellington.

SUPPLIED FHM, (For Him Magazine) was generally more restrained, the judge thought. (File photo)

In round two of his magazine battles, Corrections initially included only the pages with the list of contents, minus the photos, giving an indication of the range of content.

"The department resisted producing complete copies of the magazine where such exhibits would ordinarily be served on Mr Hudson," the judge said.

Hudson though continued to challenge Corrections' description of the magazines and argued the judge should see a sample of both. Hudson conceded if that happened he wouldn't get copies.

After the hearing the judge asked for copies of the magazines for which he already had the contents pages, Ralph from November 2009 and March 2010, and FHM from August 2011 and January 2012.

Justice Robert Dobson found the limit on Hudson’s freedom of expression could be justified. (File photo)

The judge said Ralph had more photographs of bikini-clad women, and there was a greater emphasis on sexual matters, as well as items such as "Best Butts" and "Steamy Foreplay Secrets". FHM seemed a bit more restrained on sexualised content but both had content that celebrated excessive drinking and training for, and involvement in, physical violence.

Hudson, 49, wanted the High Court to say his Rimutaka Prison jailers had been wrong to refuse to pass on his reading matter request to a friend on the outside.

Hudson had also wanted an electric fan with his mags. The request was made in January 2018.

Despite finding fault with some of the process used, a judge has essentially agreed with the Department of Corrections.

Corrections conceded that the person who initially decided not to pass on Hudson's request did not have that authority, its response to Hudson referred to a list of banned magazines that was out of date and to a procedure for dealing with such decisions that was no longer applied.

Corrections considered itself entitled to deem any issues of the magazines objectionable without having to consider individual issues that might arrive in the mail for Hudson.

Hudson said the ban infringed his right to freedom of expression which included the right to seek, receive, and impart information and opinions.

But the judge said Hudson was being detained for punishment and Corrections could exclude magazines to maintain good order and security in the prison.

Hudson is serving a life sentence for the murder of Palmerston North man Nicholas Pike.