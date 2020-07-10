Tiwai closure would have 'substantial impact' on sheet metal firm

Sheet Metalcraft engineering operations manager Ryan Harvey in one of the company's Invercargill workshops where employees do work for the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter.

A Southland sheet metal firm says the closure of the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter will have a substantial impact on its business, but it will survive because it has diversified.

Rio Tinto said on Thursday it would start planning for the wind-down of operations and the eventual closure of the smelter near Bluff in August 2021.

City leaders say the closure, if it goes ahead, would result in the loss of more than 2200 direct and indirect jobs.

Among the many Southland businesses doing contract work for the smelter was Invercargill-based Sheet Metalcraft which employs 62 people.

The firm’s engineering operations manager Ryan Harvey said it had enjoyed a fantastic partnership with the smelter for more than 40 years, with its work for the Tiwai plant including engineering maintenance, operator roles, roofing, cladding and plumbing.

Harvey said a significant amount of its work was for the smelter and its closure would have a substantial impact on the sheet metal business.

However, the business would ‘’absolutely’’ survive, as it had been diversifying in recent years in anticipation of the smelter closing at some stage.

Robyn Edie Rio Tinto owned Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, based near Invercargill, announced on Thursday the plant will close at the end of August 2021.

‘’It has been on our radar for a number of years that this could happen.

‘’We have invested in some new kit and it allows us to look further afield engineering wise.’’

Harvey, whose wife works at the Tiwai plant, said the closure announcement was disappointing and he felt for the Tiwai staff.

‘’We have known them for such a long time, we know them on family levels and personal levels and you build relationships, it’s easy to work for people you get on with.’’

The sheet metal company had about 20 of its employees working onsite at the smelter most days plus others who did work for the smelter in its own workshops.

It also supplied other firms with engineering components that went to the smelter.

With the smelter’s closure still 14 months away, it was business as usual at Sheet Metalcraft and it was too early to say if it would have job losses, Harvey said.

‘’The work we’ve been doing will continue and it will stay that way until we are told otherwise.’’

Though the Tiwai closure has been announced for next August, he hoped the Government would step in and a fair electricity transmission deal could be negotiated for the smelter and it could stay open.

‘’Everyone wants the smelter to hang around, so if they can secure viability and keep doing what they have been doing, it’s going to be great for everyone.’’