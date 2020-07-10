Pilot Bill Black remembered for expertise in helicopter flying

10-stl- Photo Barry Harcourt. Legend helicopter pilot Bill Black's coffin is carries past part of an honour guard towards a waiting helicopter following his funeral service at Anau on Friday.

A fly over seven helicopters closed the funeral of respected pilot Bill Black at the Te Anau cemetery on Friday.

Members of his family, friends and prominent aviation and emergency services personnel made tributes about Black’s career in search and rescue, and venison recovery during his funeral service at the Fiordland Community Events Centre. A guard of honour was formed by search and rescue personnel, firefighters and Aviation Club members before Black’s coffin was flown by helicopter to the Te Anau Cemetery.

Buses were available to transport funeral-goers to the cemetery. About 900 people were at the funeral, while 500 were watching the livestreaming of it on the internet.

Black, who died at the age of 76, flew helicopters in Fiordland for many decades. He was a volunteer fireman in Te Anau for 28 years.

John von Tunzelman spoke at the service about his time as a crew member on some of Black’s rescue missions.

Von Tunzelman accompanied Black to Invercargill to help rescue those stranded during the 1984 floods.

“Over two days we rescued more than 50 or 60 from all sorts of situations,” von Tunzelman said.

“Some off roofs of houses, a family off a hedge, two guys off a clothes lines and a whole lot of people off a bus.”

Black and his crew also rescued a group of cows from the borstal farm that could otherwise have drowned.

One of Black’s employers, Sir Tim Wallis, said the pilot had an impeccable flying record.

“Bill was one of the early pioneers of live deer capture at Nokomai Station and in parts of Fiordland.

“He was a big part of my life and I will miss him ... Goodbye Blackie.”

Elite pilot Sir Richard Hayes said Black worked in a professional manner.

“He had high standards and was very good to young pilots coming into the area.”