$25m boost to mental health services for tertiary students

A $25 million mental health package for tertiary students is on the way in order to give them the support they need to manage Covid-19 related stress.

Education and Health Minister Chris Hipkins, who announced the funding boost on Saturday, said the coronavirus lockdown had been “hugely disruptive” to students with many having to relocate and use online learning, which was socially isolating.

“Mental health is a priority for this Government, and it’s never been more important to ensure that our young people have access to the help they need, when they need it,” he said in a written statement.

The $25m additional spend will build on the existing roll-out of free primary mental health and wellbeing services for 18-25 year olds, which included the Piki programme in Wellington and programmes at Auckland and Canterbury universities.

A tendering process for the newly announced support services will begin in November.

Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick called the new investment a “huge win for students and their families”.

She said the initiative supported a commitment made in the Confidence and Supply agreement signed between the Green Party and Labour to deliver high quality mental health services in a timely manner.

“It’s been three years of grassroots collaboration with advocates and student unions across the country to make this happen,” Swarbrick said.

The roll-out of services will be prioritised to where students currently had limited access to mental health support, or to areas with high need.

It will target tertiary students with mild to moderate levels of distress, by offering services which include therapeutic treatment as well as peer and cultural support.

The service expansion is expected to begin next year and continue until 2025.