Threatened species get $15m Government Covid-19 cash boost

Conservation minister Eugenie Sage said the protection of threatened species could be at risk if wildlife facilities close.

Efforts to conserve New Zealand's wildlife have received a $15 million boost after Conservation Minister Eugenie​ Sage announced a funding package for wildlife institutions affected by Covid-19.

Sage used an announcement at Auckland Zoo on Saturday to announce funding for institutions affected by a loss of visitor revenue during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Eco-sanctuaries, zoos, aquariums, wildlife parks, and wildlife rescue, hospital and rehabilitation facilities provide crucial support for the recovery of Aotearoa New Zealand’s indigenous and threatened species,” said Sage.

“The impacts of the Covid-19 response have severely reduced wildlife institutions’ revenue from visitor admissions and philanthropic donations. The continued closure of New Zealand’s borders means revenue is likely to remain low for the 2020/21 financial year.

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF Minister of Conservation Eugene Sage and local iwi led the opening of a new Golden Bay eco-sanctuary in January 2020.

“The one-off funding of $14.89 million for 2020-21 will be administered by the Department of Conservation (DOC) and will mitigate the risk of closure for vital wildlife protection facilities.

“The protection and welfare of threatened species is at risk if these facilities close. Rehoming wildlife is not a sound option as the costs would be very high and this would require significant investment and intervention from DOC and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“Captive-based conservation efforts such as Operation Nest Egg for rare kiwi such as rowi, and captive breeding for kākāriki/ orange-fronted parakeet, shore plover, Chesterfield and cobble skink recovery programmes are critical for the recovery of threatened species. The only known population of cobble skinks is at Auckland Zoo.”

Sage said the response to the aspergillosis disease outbreak in kākāpō in 2019 “highlights the value of wildlife institutions”.

“DOC staff were supported by conservation practitioners from wildlife hospitals, zoos and kiwi incubation centres. The ability to access skilled veterinary services prevented a devastating outcome for kākāpō.”

Sage said wildlife institutions also develop and harness local community and volunteer support, and play a vital role in the education of young people.

“These unique places enable young people to connect with nature, learn about indigenous species and the need to protect their natural habitats” she said.

The funding will cover urgent and critical operational costs to maintain animal welfare, protect and retain specialist jobs and prevent the collapse of recovery programmes for New Zealand ‘s most threatened species.

DOC will require proposals from wildlife institutions for funding from the support package.

Severely impacted wildlife institutions will receive funding within the next few weeks, allowing facilities to continue operating.