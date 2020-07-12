Possible impacts for Taranaki in wake of Tiwai Point smelter closure

Southland's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter looks set to close after Rio Tinto announced plans to wind down operations.

The massive shake-up of the Southland economy with the pending closure of the Tiwai Point smelter could lead to aftershocks in Taranaki.

Last Thursday, multi-national Rio Tinto announced it was working towards shutting down the aluminium smelter, near Bluff, a decision that would result in the loss of 1000 direct jobs, along with 1600linked to its operation.

The news came as a devastating blow to the Southland community, with Invercargill mayor Tim Shadbolt left “absolutely shattered” by the announcement.

However, the longer term impacts could be felt more than 1300 kilometres north in Taranaki, and particularly in Stratford.

The Taranaki Combined Cycle Power Station in Stratford is owned and operated by Contact Energy. (File Photo)

This is where the Taranaki Combined Cycle Power Station (TCC) is based, a facility owned and operated by Contact Energy.

In response, Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge said a possible move it would have to make, out of range of options, was to consider closing the Stratford station.

The facility employs 40 people.

In response to follow-up questions posed to Contact Energy on Sunday, a spokesperson for the company said there were no timeframes in place regarding any decisions about TCC.

“With the Tiwai announcement landing on Thursday, there is still plenty of water to go under the bridge as we consider our options.”

The spokesperson said there had been uncertainty about TCC’s future for several years.

“We have always had a decision to make in 2022 around whether to go ahead with a major, necessary refurbishment at TCC in 2023 in order to keep it operating.”

The spokesperson said it had been transparent with TCC staff and also open about the fact the plant had “the least flexible thermal generation and is least suited to filling short-term capacity in a market where electricity supply strongly exceeds demand.”

Supplied/Jonathan Young New Plymouth MP, and National’s energy and resources spokesman Jonathan Young. (File Photo)

Jonathan Young, New Plymouth MP and National Party spokesman on energy and resources, said Rio Tinto’s decision would result in “considerable disruption” to the electricity market, including the potential closure of older, and expensive-to-run, power stations.

Young said Contact Energy has had the Stratford station under review “for some time” but there was still a lot of uncertainty about the future.

“What also remains unknown is whether New Zealand's electricity demand is going to increase or decrease in the current economic environment. If we see further closures of large industrial plants around the country, then demand will increase, making the electricity market even more volatile,” he said in a written statement.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke would be against any move to close the plant.

He said along with the staff employed there, crews involved in shutdown or major maintenance at TCC stayed in accommodation in the town and also spent money there.

“They're certainly a significant part of our local economy,” he said.