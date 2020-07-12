Dive squad on site after car plunges into Lake Rotoma

A dive squad has entered Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua, where a car left the road and plunged into the water on Saturday.

Police confirmed on Sunday that a dive squad was on site and searching the lake.

Police said they had been involved in an ongoing effort to remove the car, which was reported off State Highway 30 about 12.40pm on Saturday.

Police were unable to ascertain the number of occupants in the vehicle, or whether anyone remained in the vehicle.

However, they were unable to ascertain the number of occupants in the vehicle, or whether anyone remained in the vehicle.

Lake Rotoma is the fourth largest lake of the 11 lakes in the Rotorua Lakes district.

The lake has a maximum depth of 83m in the northern part and 73.5m in the southern part.