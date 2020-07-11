Passengers unaccounted for after car plunges into Lake Rotoma

Police are on the scene where a car left the road and entered Lake Rotoma on Saturday.

Police are unsure if anyone is missing after a car plunged into Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua, on Saturday.

The police dive squad will wait until Sunday to help pull up the car that left the road on State Highway 30 near Rotorua and went into Lake Rotoma.

Police said they had been involved in an ongoing effort to remove the car, which was reported off the road about 12.40pm on Saturday.

The police dive squad will arrive on the scene Sunday to assist and a scene guard will be in place at the scene overnight.

Police said they were unable to ascertain the number of occupants in the vehicle, or whether anyone remained in the vehicle.