Two bodies recovered after car plunges into Lake Rotomā

Two dead after car plunges into lake.

Two bodies have been recovered from Lake Rotomā, near Rotorua, after a car left the road and plunged into the water on Saturday.

Police confirmed that two people have died after the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 30.

A SunLive photographer at the scene said that a police dive squad entered the water around 9am on Sunday and by midday, two bodies, as well as the vehicle, were recovered.

He said the silver station wagon had sustained damage to its front and roof.

DANIEL HINES/SUNLIVE

The part of the lake where the vehicle entered appeared to be quite deep, he said.

Lake Rotomā is the fourth largest lake of the 11 lakes in the Rotorua Lakes district.

The lake has a maximum depth of 83m in the northern part and 73.5m in the southern part.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at 12:40pm on Saturday. Police are working to support the family of those who have died.