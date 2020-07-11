Two Lotto players split $1 million First Division Prize

Two Lotto players won $500,000 each on Saturday.

Two Lotto players, one from Auckland and another from Nelson, have split a $1 million First Division Prize.

The pair, who will each take home a cool $500,000, bought their respective tickets online and at the Black Cat Store.

No one won Powerball, so a jackpot of $15m will be up for grabs on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Lotto: No big winners on Wednesday, $13.6m jackpot up for grabs on Saturday

* Two Waikato Lotto players share $1m Lotto prize

* Young North Shore couple 'couldn't stop laughing' after winning $1m Lotto draw



Two Wellingtonians scored $300,000 each from Strike. They bought their tickets at Kirby’s Candies Spark Central and Pak N Save Kilbirnie.

The lucky numbers on Saturday were 8, 16, 18, 21, 29 and 40.

The bonus ball was 2 and the Powerball was 8.