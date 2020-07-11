Car fleeing police crashes in Northland, closing lane of State Highway 1

State Highway 1, at Brynderwyn Hill, near where a car has crashed. (File photo)

A car fleeing police has crashed in Northland, closing part of State Highway 1.

A police spokeswoman said officers had signalled for the vehicle to stop because of the way it was being driven on the highway at 7.45pm on Saturday.

A chase began after the vehicle failed to pull over, but was quickly abandoned because it was deemed unsafe.

Shortly after, police saw the car crash on the southern side of the Brynderwyn Hill.

Four people were in the vehicle. Three could get out and one was trapped, but later freed.

The person who was trapped has moderate injuries, the police spokeswoman said.

The road was down to one lane.

NZTA said traffic was being managed using a stop-go sign and warned motorist in the area to take extra care while passing and expect delays.