Auckland Catholic school's sign encourages people to 'say no' ahead of cannabis referendum

The sign displayed outside St Paul’s College in Auckland.

A sign outside an Auckland Catholic school appears to be encouraging people to vote “no” in the upcoming cannabis referendum.

A digital sign displayed on a school board outside St Paul’s College in Ponsonby reads: “To legalise is to normalise. Say no.”

During the 2020 General Election, voters will have the chance to vote in a referendum whether the recreational use of cannabis should become legal.

The vote will be based on the proposed Cannabis Legislation and Control Bill.

READ MORE:

* Scientific evidence behind legalising cannabis is uncertain, prime minister's chief scientist says

* Legal recreational use of marijuana backed by more than half of Kiwis

* Support for cannabis high with Kiwi voters, opening the door to massive tax benefits



People will be able to either vote yes or no.

Are you a parent of pupils at St Paul's College? Tell us what you think on newstips@stuff.co.nz

Some readers contacting Stuff raised concerns about the school “pushing a political agenda”.

Abigail Dougherty St Paul’s College in Auckland’s Ponsonby.

According to Education Ministry guidance, boards of trustees “can display material encouraging staff and parents to vote, but you can't show political party information” on school sites.

“As a state agency, you need to be politically neutral and can’t encourage electors to vote or not vote for specific parties, policies or candidates,” online guidance reads.

But Katrina Casey of the Ministry of Education said the cannabis referendum was an important social issue and “people are free to express their views about it”.

She added: “Ultimately people have to make their own minds about it.”

Casey said if the school’s parent community had any concerns about the sign, they should contact the school's board of trustees.

RNZ A New Zealand group campaigning against the legalisation of cannabis has come under fire for having the same name as a powerful US anti-cannabis lobbying group.

An Electoral Commission spokesperson said it was looking into the sign and would speak to the school.

“We have received an enquiry about the sign and are currently looking into it. We are in the process of contacting the school for more information.

“The election and referendum laws allow any person to publish an election or referendum advertisement as long as they comply with the rules, for example, on promoter statements and expenditure limits.”

Cannabis campaigner and NORML president Chris Fowlie said it was important to actively partake in the conversation around the issue, and he didn’t begrudge the school for encouraging discussion.

However, Fowlie questioned whether it had canvassed the views of its students and their parents.

The school’s decision to put up such a sign was surprising, Fowlie said.

St Paul’s College was founded in 1884 and is a Catholic school for boys years 7-13.

Its headmaster Kieran Fouhy, and the board of trustees, have been contacted for comment.