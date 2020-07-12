Ornate tobacco-smoking pipe salvaged during Invercargill CBD demolition

New Zealand Heritage Properties archaeologist Megan Lawrence with an old tobacco smoking pipe found during demolition of the Invercargill CBD.

A small but ornate tobacco smoking pipe, in the form of a monkey in a head dress, has been salvaged during demolition of the Invercargill CBD.

It was one of thousands of items so far found during demolition of the CBD block, which will make way for a new multi-million-dollar development

Also found by archaeologists was a ‘’beautiful’’ saucer and 1800s soda bottles, plus bricks from Invercargill’s oldest brick building.

Some of the items were displayed in the city centre for the public to browse over at the weekend.

New Zealand Heritage Properties archaeologist Megan Lawrence said its small team were monitoring the earthworks and demolition of pre-1900 or heritage buildings during the demolition and earthworks.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill city block demolition unearths historic bricks, attracts art

* First facade in Invercargill CBD demolition work comes down



They recorded any finds, took photos and collected samples and artefacts for future analysis.

The monkey pipe, found at the back of the Zookeepers building, was a ‘’really cool find for us,’’ Lawrence said.

‘’We think it is associated with when the New South Wales Bank was on that property from 1860s to 1875.’’

The elaborate pipe was found in the vicinity of an old out building, suggesting it may have been among material used to fill an old latrine.

A ‘’beautiful’’ old saucer [the tea cup was not located] was also found at the back of the Zookeepers building.

Evan Harding New Zealand Heritage Properties archaeologists India Gillespie, left, and Megan Lawrence with some of the hundreds of old artefacts found during demolition and earthworks at the Invercargill CBD.

Sodas bottles were also found in a well beneath 26 Tay St, the former location of Invercargill soda and cordial manufacturer William Moffett during the 1870s and fellow soda manufacturers the Murdoch Brothers in the 1880s.

Also on display was an old brick from the earliest brick building in Invercargill [the 1863 Calder Blacklock and Company warehouse on Esk St] which was replaced by the 1929 Nichols Brothers building.

The archaeologists had not expected to find any remains of the 1863 brick building, but they did, including a brick floor, much of which would be preserved where it is.

The many artefacts, 500 plastic bags full so far, were being stored onsite until the demolition work was completed.

It all belongs to the owners of the buildings being demolished, with New Zealand Heritage Properties to recommend whether any of the artefacts should go into museums or be displayed in the new CBD development.

Other things found so far included leather shoes, foundations and piles, old brick sumps, wells, and old signs.

Demolition of the CBD block started on January 23 and continues.